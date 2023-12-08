Marcel Stauffer: Good progress after vertebral fractures

Marcel Stauffer is working hard in rehab to regain his physical abilities. The five-time Austrian motocross champion and KTM test rider is currently at the Christian Doppler Clinic in Salzburg. Stauffer spoke from there on Thursday and brought a sigh of relief to fans and friends.

The 22-year-old Stauffer presented himself to his fans for the first time outside of his hospital room and on his own two feet. Over the past few weeks, Staufer has been training hard and in pain. The programme included exercises with elastic bands, sessions with his own body weight and various treadmills.

"It feels great - fresh air, walking outside and finally being back at home," said Stauffer happily. "A month ago, I was forced to start a new life and it's incredible the progress I've made in the past few weeks. I'm now looking forward to the future and I'm excited to see what I can achieve."

As a reminder, the Salzburg native from Nussdorf had broken his C1 and C2 cervical vertebrae and T5 thoracic vertebrae during training in Italy, narrowly avoiding paralysis. The specialists decided at the time that the injuries would be treated without surgery.