The Coenen brothers do their thing - with the USA as their destination

They can usually be found in pairs, are among the most promising talents in the MX2 World Championship and know exactly what they want: We are talking about the 17-year-old twins Lucas and Sacha Coenen.

A few weeks ago, they signed multi-year contract extensions with the Pierer Group - Lucas with Nestaan Husqvarna Factory, Sacha with the Red Bull KTM factory team. At the meeting with SPEEDWEEK.com, the Belgian teenagers looked back on their first season in the MX2 World Championship. Lucas in particular rose rapidly into the ranks of the top riders with a GP win in Sumbawa (Indonesia) and a total of five victories in the classification races.

"We got better and better, but we also had a few technical problems that cost me a lot. I finished fifth in the championship standings, but we missed out on a lot of races - and GP victories too. That made me a bit angry, which is normal when you're in your first World Championship season and lose two Grands Prix," reflected the Husqvarna factory rider. The joy was all the greater when Lucas triumphed at the first Indonesian GP with a 1-1 result. "And then I fell ill the following week. I wanted to win more, but we had a few minor problems. We learnt from that, next year will be different."

His twin brother Sacha, who Lucas outperforms by a good margin, missed the start of the 2023 season due to shoulder surgery and was also slowed down by several crashes later on. This is reflected in his 17th place in the World Championships. In Loket and Uddevalla, however, he made it into the top five in at least one race each.

"My season wasn't the best, we would have liked to have achieved more, but that's the way it was. We've worked hard throughout the season and it's got better and better, but we haven't really achieved the results we wanted," Sacha summarised. "I'm really happy to have signed another contract with KTM. I'm looking forward to it, we'll do our best and work hard all winter - and I believe we'll get there and fight at the top."

As a result, the Coenen brothers continue to work together. "We always train together, with our father," Sacha referred to dad Rafaël. "We don't train with the other guys, just the two of us, I think that's the better way," confirmed the Red Bull KTM factory rider, who will no longer be racing with the number 79 in 2024, but with the #19.

The fact that Sacha has the MX2 world champion Andrea Adamo as a team-mate is of no consequence to him. "We'll just do our thing," he waved it off. "Even if he is a world champion, I don't really care."

"I think Jeffrey is the better reference," Lucas interjected, referring to five-time world champion Jeffrey Herlings. "Sometimes we train with him in the winter, but more with Jorge [Prado] when we are in Spain. He is also a good reference as a three-time world champion."

The Coenen brothers do the majority of their winter training in Spain. "Yes, we mainly train in Red Sand," Sacha announced. Lucas added: "We don't spend much time in Belgium, more in the south of France or in Red Sand. But sometimes we're also with the team in Belgium."

The 2023 World Championship fifth-placed rider stated his objective: "The mentality is the same as last year - just to have fun on the bike and try to do our best."

Ultimately, though, isn't winning the title the goal of every top rider on the grid? "The others can think about that, I don't do it so much, then I have less pressure on my shoulders. But we will show what we can do," followed a small challenge from Lucas.

Despite their young age - they only celebrated their 17th birthday on 9 November - both Coenen players exude a great deal of self-confidence and don't beat about the bush. "We're only 17, but we're travelling with them. Just because you're 23 doesn't mean you're better," says Lucas, playing it cool.

The Coenen twins have been among the most promising talents in the MXGP paddock since their 125cc days. In mid-November, Pierer Mobility AG announced that it had signed the rough diamonds Lucas and Sacha Coenen to multi-year contracts for the future - initially in Europe. However, it has long been an open secret that they are dreaming of a future in the USA.

"Yes, we'll have to see, maybe we'll go there at the end of 2024," confirmed Lucas in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "It's better for us there because we can race supercross and motocross in one season," agreed Sacha. "That's good and we prefer that - and the lifestyle is perhaps better there too. We'll have a look and see what it's like."