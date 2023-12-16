F&H Kawasaki: Horgmo & Braceras gone, only 1 MX2 rider

The Dutch F&H Kawasaki team from the MX2 Motocross World Championship has completely reorganised itself for the 2024 season following the separation of Horgmo and Braceras.

The new Motocross World Championship season kicks off on 10 March 2024 with the Grand Prix of Argentina in Patagonia. There will be some new things for Kawasaki in the MX2 class. The Greens have lost both riders from the Dutch squad of F&H Kawasaki - the former team of Henry Jacobi (27).

Former F&H figurehead Kevin Horgmo has signed a contract with the French SR Honda Motoblouz team. The 23-year-old Norwegian will line up alongside Valentin Guillod from western Switzerland. David Braceras (20) will also no longer compete for F&H. The talented Spaniard has signed a deal in Fantic Factory's new line-up for the MX2 World Championship. The Italians are venturing into the MX2 World Championship class with the SM Action structure.

This means a lot of changes in the F&H squad for 2024. F&H and veteran coach Marc de Reuver are now expected to focus on the young Frenchman Quentin Prugnieres, who is expected to make the leap to the MX2 World Championship in 2024 after two strong years in the EMX category. In future, F&H will only field one rider in MX2 because the search for a top rider in this category is becoming increasingly difficult due to the U23 age limit and the competition from the many top teams. The 20-year-old Braceras did not get a new contract with F&H because his performances were not consistent enough.

Prugnieres finished the 2022 World Championship season in fifth place and came sixth overall in 2023 after bad luck with injuries. It is also expected that the New Zealand women's motocross dominator Courtney Duncan will be in the F&H tent in the future. Duncan was previously housed in the DRT structure with Principal Steve Dixon.

Former Yamaha factory mechanic Luigi "Cippa" Rossini, who is in a relationship with team coordinator Nathalie Fase and also looked after MXGP star Jeremy Seewer at Yamaha for a long time, has also been wrenching and managing at F&H since 2023.