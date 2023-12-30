Review of 2023: Triumphs and dramas of the season

Before the start of the season, it was of course to be expected that Andrea Adamo 's performance would improve significantly as a new addition to the KTM factory team. However, the fact that the Sicilian, who began his career in the now defunct EMX-150 standardised class, ended up as world champion at the end of the year was one of the surprises of the year. After the 22 MX2 champion Tom Vialle left for the USA, the way seemed to be clear for Jago Geerts in the first place. The previous year's duel between him and Vialle was of course still fresh in his mind. In 2023, the highly talented but hapless Belgian was finally supposed to win the world title. But once again, nothing came of it.

When the season started in Argentina at the beginning of March, the Belgian looked like the absolute high-flyer and won. But as the World Championships entered their second round in Riola on Sardinia, Geerts ' old weaknesses came to the fore again. He crashed, fell far behind, caught up again and made the next mistake. Nevertheless, he wins the Grand Prix and leads the World Championship by 30 points after just two rounds.

At the Swiss Grand Prix in Frauenfeld, the Belgian rider flies so violently over the handlebars after a long jump in the first race that the spectators hold their breath. Fortunately, he was uninjured this time, but he crashed again in the second race, albeit this time rather harmlessly. The race in Switzerland was to be just a small foretaste of what was still to come for the Belgian this season.

In Arco, World Championship round 4, Geerts crashed again in the qualifying race, but won the first race and collided in the second race with Andrea Adamo, who celebrated his first Grand Prix victory on Italian soil. Adamo's team-mate Liam Everts also has reason to celebrate as he finishes on the World Championship podium for the first time in his career.

In Agueda (Portugal), Geerts seems to have regained his composure. He won all three races and was able to pull away from the rest of the field, but Andrea Adamo gained confidence after his Trentino victory and has already moved up to second place in the standings.

In Spain, Simon Längenfelder shows that he is also one of the title contenders. After P3 in qualifying, the German won both races in Xanadu and is already in P4 in the championship. But the joy is short-lived. Just a few days after his triumph, Längenfelder broke his arm in practice and was ruled out for several rounds of the World Championship. Geerts wanted to return to winning ways at the French Grand Prix in Villars sous Écot, but things turned out differently once again. The Belgian crashed again, broke his wrist and missed the Grands Prix in France and Latvia.

With the retirements of Geerts and Längenfelder, the MX2 World Championship is completely open again after 7 Grands Prix and the next race in Kegums feels like a complete restart of the World Championship. Kay de Wolf wins both qualifying and both races and is now the world championship leader. The Dutch Husqvarna works rider travelled to the German Grand Prix in the valley basin with the 'redplate', but in the week before the race he damaged his foot and could only do damage limitation. His team-mate Lucas Coenen wins the first race at the German GP and is also on his way to his first Grand Prix victory in the second race, but he has to retire from the race with a broken chain. Liam Everts(KTM) doesn't need to be asked twice and takes the first Grand Prix victory of his career in the Teutschenthal basin. The knot has finally burst and 'Liamski' can now finally step out of the long shadows of father Stefan and grandfather Harry. The German Grand Prix becomes a family celebration of legends. Harry, Stefan and Liam Everts celebrate the youngest Everts offspring's first World Championship triumph together!

Andrea Adamo finishes the German Grand Prix in P2 and takes the lead in the world championship. Simon Längenfelder, who is only on site as an onlooker due to his broken arm, is tracked down by the fans and celebrated like a pop icon. "We want to see you again, we want to see you again..." echoed through the cauldron in battle chants from the fans on their spruce mopeds. It was pure goosebumps and undoubtedly one of the highlights of 2023! Längenfelder can continue the World Championship at the next race in Indonesia.

Lucas Coenen can finally make up for his missed Grand Prix victory in Germany in Indonesia. Jago Geerts is still not fit after breaking his wrist, but he fights and at least reaches the podium. At this point, he was 58 points behind in P5 in the world championship. Geerts is fully motivated, wins all 3 races in Lombok (Indonesia) and then also the Czech Grand Prix with a 1-3 result.

The deep sand of Lommel is his terrain. Geerts wins both the qualifying race and both races with ease and is already back in second place in the championship standings at this point, just 13 points behind championship leader Adamo. At the next Grand Prix in the sand of Finland, he could take the lead again, but things turned out differently. Before the qualifying race, a downpour fell over Vantaa in Finland. The deep mud is to the liking of Simon Längenfelder, who wins the qualifying race. After the start of the first race, tragedy struck again: Hakon Osterhagen, who had entered the race with a wild card, jumped too short at a table and crashed. Geerts, who was already in the flight phase behind Osterhagen, could do nothing more, landed on Osterhagen's motorbike and also crashed. Geerts breaks his collarbone, or to be more precise, re-tears a screwed fracture and has to take his second break of the season. The motocross world wonders how much bad luck a person can have in this situation.

World championship leader Andrea Adamo is on the spot after the Geerts drama and dominates the Finnish Grand Prix in Vantaa. Simon Längenfelder wins the following Grand Prix in Uddevalla (Sweden) and Geerts returns to the World Championship for the second time in Arnhem (Netherlands). The Belgian grits his teeth, but his fight is hopeless. In the remaining 4 Grands Prix of the season, he would have to make up a deficit of more than 100 points - an impossibility under normal conditions.

Adamo tactics, drives not for victories but for points and Liam Everts wins the two following world championship races in the Netherlands and Turkey. 'Liamski' is now ranked second in the World Championship, but when the World Championship entourage arrives in Maggiora for the penultimate Grand Prix, everything suddenly happens very quickly. Liam Everts crashes heavily in the second run and has to retire from the race. Jago Geerts can do no more than win. He wins with a 2-1 result. But after Everts ' retirement, a third place is enough for Andrea Adamo to extend his lead in the championship standings to 73 points ahead of the final race, in which a maximum of 60 championship points are still up for grabs.

Andrea Adamo took his first Grand Prix victory in Italy this season and can now celebrate his first world championship title on Italian soil again in Maggiora. Unlucky Geerts risked everything this season and gave his all, but lost in the end. Geerts wins the last Grand Prix of the season and finishes the MX2 World Championship in second place, remaining the 'eternal runner-up'. Simon Längenfelder finished third in the World Championship despite his injury-related retirement at the end of the season and Liam Everts ended the 2023 MX2 World Championship in fourth place.

In the shadow of the events in the MX2 World Championship, the big shake-up begins in the Yamaha camp, which comes as a surprise even to insiders. Jago Geerts has exceeded the MX2 age limit of 23 years and will have to move up to MXGP in 2024. Hans Corvers ' MX2Yamaha works team has a multi-year contract with him and will move up to the MXGP class with Geerts. Yamaha is now faced with the problem of having two works teams in the MXGP and has to make a decision. Hans Corvers ' team wins the contract. Yamaha terminates the contract with Wilvo Yamaha and Louis Vosters, who has been the Yamaha works team in recent years. Vosters, who has a modern infrastructure in the Netherlands, will compete in the MXGP next year as a Fantic works team with Glenn Coldenhoff and Roan van de Moosdijk.

Andrea Adamo and Liam Everts will remain KTM works riders, but their team boss and mastermind Antonio Cairoli has been hired by Ducati for the off-road project. The cards for 2024 will therefore be reshuffled across the board.

Simon Längenfelder will remain with GASGAS and Davide de Carli. He has matured into a permanent fixture in the MX2 World Championship and much can undoubtedly be expected from him in the future. The fans on the Hill of Nations in the valley basin will be ready when the 2024 German Grand Prix kicks off in the valley basin on 2 June.