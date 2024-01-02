Marcel Stauffer: Happy about the progress

Austria's motocross hopeful and KTM test rider Marcel Stauffer has made massive progress in recent weeks and will soon provide information about his further plans.

Marcel Stauffer is continuing his journey back to full fitness with full determination. The Austrian MX hopeful suffered fractures to his back and cervical spine (T5, C1 and C2) during a KTM test in Italy on 7 November. This was followed by days of horror for the Salzburg native, who had to battle with the language barrier in addition to shortness of breath and fears of death in Italy.

As a reminder: In the 2023 season, Stauffer impressed in his wildcard appearances in the MX2 World Championship with two top 10 finishes in Teutschenthal and Loket.

After the crash, the Nussdorf rider had to have an external head fixator including a HALO system fitted. The prognosis from the doctors treating him in Italy was devastating. After a few days, Stauffer was then transferred to the Doppler Clinic in Salzburg. There he made massive progress before Christmas, even practising exercises for his core and leg muscles in his hospital bed.

Stauffer can now carry out numerous workouts with weights and his own weight, and even walking and climbing stairs no longer cause him any great difficulty. Stauffer has long since disproved the doctors' prognoses and starts 2024 full of optimism. The five-time Austrian champion should be able to live again without restrictions. What's more, the 22-year-old, who would have a contract as a regular MX2 World Championship rider in his pocket for 2024, could even get back on an MX bike.

"My life turned 180 degrees back then," Stauffer recalls of the accident. He is currently working with the company "MyGym" almost every day to regain his fitness. Company boss and fitness entrepreneur Christian Hörl personally took charge of Stauffer's recovery.