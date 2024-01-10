Marcel Stauffer: No new plans until the diagnosis

Austrian motocross rider Marcel Stauffer, who crashed heavily in Italy in November, spoke openly about his future prospects in a Q&A session with his fans.

Marcel Stauffer is always making people sit up and take notice with positive news these days. The 22-year-old KTM test rider, who attracted attention with good performances in his MX2 wildcard appearances in 2023, crashed heavily in Italy in November, suffering several fractures to his neck and chest. The Salzburg rider had to endure mortal fears in the first phase, mixed with agonising uncertainty.

However, the man from Nussdorf has recently made enormous progress in his rehab and is also working with specialists from a fitness centre. Now Stauffer answered questions from his fans in a Q&A session.

The fixator on the head of the five-time Austrian motocross champion was discussed several times. "In the next two weeks he will have another CT scan. Depending on how well the healing process looks, I will be informed when the halo fixator can be removed," Stauffer let us know.

What could happen afterwards? "It depends on whether everything heals as desired. If that's the case, I'll probably get a neck brace. In the weeks after that, I'll try to regain movement and stability with physiotherapy and muscle training."

Stauffer would have a contract as a permanent MX2 rider with the Czech Osicka team for 2024, but would have to move up to the MXGP category in 2025 due to the age rule in the World Championship. "All races in the MX2 World Championship were planned. There are currently no new plans until I get a final diagnosis as to whether a return to motocross racing is possible," said the KTM rider.