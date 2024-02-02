KTM: Why Andrea Adamo is giving up number 1

Italy's Red Bull KTM motocross youngster Andrea Adamo will start next weekend as world champion in the first preparation race of the season in the deep sand of Riola Sardo.

Andrea Adamo (20) will begin his defence of the world title in the MX2 class on Sunday at the Riola Sardo track as part of the open Italian Motocross Championship . The Italian from the Red Bull KTM factory team is one of the stars on the demanding sand track, which will also be the venue for a world championship event at the beginning of April.

Adamo will also meet Simon Längenfelder (19, Red Bull GASGAS) in Riola Sardo, who is likely to be one of his toughest opponents in the MX2 category alongside team-mate Liam Everts (19).

Champion Adamo will continue to compete with his current number in 2024: "I'm sticking with the 80 because I'm not a big fan of the number 1 yet. Let's see, maybe in the future if I manage to do the same in the MXGP class."

In which areas does Adamo want to improve for 2024? "A little bit everywhere. I think I was already pretty complete in terms of my riding performance in 2023. By that I mean that I wasn't bad in many areas, but not yet great in some. Things like starts, speed, consistency and physicality were pretty okay. That's why the goal now is to improve everything a little more in general."

The prospective son-in-law of Corrado Maddii won four MX2 races on his way to the 2023 World Championship title, but did not have any zeros. By comparison, third-placed Simon Längenfelder won eight individual MX2 races despite being out injured. Commenting on his attitude for 2024, Adamo said: "Of course, I now have a world championship title on my shoulders, so my attitude has changed a little. But I will try to enjoy riding again and give my best in every race. The motto is: be consistent, stay safe, fight for the podium and go for the title."

Before travelling to Sardinia, Adamo took part in the traditional "Caschi d'oro" award ceremony for Italian motorbike racers in Modena, where he received his first gold helmet. His colleague and former mentor Tony Cairoli (38) went home with his 13th trophy.