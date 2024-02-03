HRC team: MX2 works bike and an exclusive coach

With the young Italian Ferruccio Zanchi, Honda has a works rider in the 250cc Motocross World Championship MX2 category for the first time in several years, who also has a prominent coach at his side.

After a break of several years, Honda is once again fielding a works rider in the MX2 class. In Ferruccio Zanchi, it is also a rookie. The 17-year-old Italian has already contested 2023 wildcard events in the MX2 class, finished fourth in the final standings of the EMX250 and secured three race wins.

The last HRC works rider in the MX2 World Championship in 2018 and 2019 was South African-born Dutchman Calvin Vlaanderen, who put in some strong performances on the bike but was also plagued by bad luck with injuries. The new 250cc Honda is a factory bike. Gariboldi: "We borrowed a lot from the Lawrence brothers' bikes in the USA."

The team management has also pulled off another coup: With the French former 250cc world champion Jacky Vimond (62), the HRC squad now has an exclusive mentor who is committed to coaching rookie Zanchi and Ruben Fernandez.

Honda team owner Giacomo Gariboldi said: "Ruben already had a strong season in 2023. He wants to improve further and his contract is coming to an end. To help him further, we have decided to hire Jacky Vimond. He has already supported Zanchi's preparation. We are sure that Ruben can also take another step forward with Jacky Vimond."

Vimond has coached stars such as Yves Demaria, Sebastien Tortelli, Ben Watson and Romain Febvre after his rider treadmill.

Former Italian world-class rider Claudio Federici will be on the stream as co-commentator at the microphone for the Italian Open Championship races in Riola Sardo on Sunday and then in Mantua (11 February).