Liam Everts (KTM): Sand overtime of all things

Red Bull KTM factory rider Liam Everts talks about his personal and curious need to catch up on sand tracks and his goals for 2024 ahead of his first race of the season in Mantua.

Belgian MX2 works rider Liam Everts skipped the pre-season classic in the deep sand of Riola Sardo and will contest the first race of the 2024 calendar year in Mantua on Sunday. The 19-year-old will face extremely strong MX2 competition there. In addition to world champion and team-mate Andrea Adamo (20), Husqvarna works ace Lucas Coenen will also be competing. He will be joined by the German Simon Längenfelder (Red Bull-GASGAS).

Liam Everts, the son of ten-time world champion Stefan Everts, finished the 2023 World Championship season in fourth place after some bad luck at the finale, but has already finished second in the World Championship in the meantime. "I want to get even better in terms of consistency," explains Everts, who scored a strong four GP victories in 2023. "I had a few races last year, like Portugal, where I threw away a lot of points. So I need to manage the tough weekends better. Of course, you can always improve your driving, as well as your personal and mental skills. I believe that if I can manage that, the results will come."

Everts feels very comfortable in his surroundings. But he also reveals where he has asked for support from the KTM factory team. It's all about sandy surfaces, which is actually a domain for him and most Belgians - including his father Stefan. "The only thing I asked the guys for regarding the bike was that we put a bit more work into the sand set-up."

Everts also explains this with an example: "Although I won the Grand Prix in Arnhem in 2023, I somehow felt that I was still missing something and that there was a lot more potential. We have now worked on the damping in this area so that I can make better use of my technique. We've also made progress here and that's great."

Liam Everts comments on the new world championship venues: "Places like China are a long way from home, but that's part of a championship like this. On tracks that you know, you can always remember how you drove individual sectors and where you can still improve. New tracks are always a challenge. This applies to all drivers, so the entire field evens out a little."