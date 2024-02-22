Drama for KTM: Liam Everts misses the World Championship opener

Red Bull KTM motocross ace Liam Everts suffered a thumb injury during training in Germany, has already undergone surgery and will miss the World Championship opener on 10th March in Patagonia.

Liam Everts has injured himself in a training crash. The fourth-placed rider in last year's MX2 World Championship has broken his thumb according to consistent reports and has since confirmed this himself. The incident happened on Wednesday during training at the Grevenbroich race track on the German border with Belgium.

According to observers, the fall was unspectacular, but Everts later complained of increasing pain. According to initial information from the Belgian media, Everts underwent an operation on Thursday afternoon after the diagnosis at the clinic in the morning was clear.

This is a massive setback for the KTM factory rider. According to initial expert forecasts, Everts will have to take a break of around four weeks. After an almost perfect preparation over the winter, this is a big disappointment for Everts according to his own statements.

The son of record world champion Stefan Everts (51) would have been at the start of the British classic at Hawkstone Park next Sunday, where he would have faced his Italian Red Bull KTM team-mate and MX2 world champion Andrea Adamo (20) again.

The Belgian will definitely miss the season opener in Argentina at the Grand Prix of Patagonia in Villa la Angostura. The second stop on the world championship calendar is the Spanish Grand Prix in Arroyomolinos on 24 March.