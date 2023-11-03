Nancy van de Ven ends her career

The injuries sustained by the 2022 World Champion at the French Grand Prix are so serious that the Dutchwoman has now had to make the decision to end her career.

At the start of this year's season, Nancy van de Ven was the defending champion, but things have not gone smoothly for the Dutchwoman this year. After a heavy crash at the French Grand Prix in Villars-sous-Écot, she suffered a complicated leg fracture and various ligament injuries to her knees and collarbone.

Since this crash, the 2022 World Champion has had to take a break and undergo several operations. Further operations will follow. She has now made the most difficult decision of her life and is ending her motocross career.

"My career has not been easy from the start and has been characterised by numerous setbacks and injuries," explained the Dutch rider. "When I go out on the track, I want to win. But my body can no longer do that. I've finished runner-up five times and won the world title in 2022. I will no longer reach the level that is necessary to be at the top again. That's why I'm going to end my professional career."