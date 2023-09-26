Maximilian Werner (Fantic) takes bronze at the European Championships

With a 3-6 result, German Fantic factory rider Maximilian Werner won the 5th EMX125 podium of the 2023 season at Matterley Basin, taking European Championship bronze despite a crash and handicap in the classification rounds.

In the shadow of the events of the last weekend (SMX final in the USA, World Championship final in England), the decision in the EMX125 European Championship was also made in the supporting programme of the Grand Prix of Great Britain in Matterley Basin.

Janis Martins Reisulis(Yamaha) was the dominator of the season. The Latvian also won the season finale and deservedly became European Champion. The Frenchman Mathis Valin (GASGAS) came in second. Maximilian Werner had set himself the target of a third place on the podium throughout the season. He achieved this goal despite some adversities during the season and also at the last race.

"I had a pretty bad crash in qualifying," the Thuringian reports. "My wrist was pretty banged up." With this handicap he went into the races and finished the weekend in England with a 3-6 result on the podium again. That was comfortably enough for 3rd place on the podium in the European Championship standings.

"Looking back on the season, I always wanted more, but I still have to be quite satisfied: 5 podiums and two fourth places are a good result."

Next weekend Maximilian Werner will compete in Dreetz for the season finale of the ADAC Junior Cup 125.

Result EMX125 Matterley Basin:

1st Janis Martins Reisulis(LAT), Yamaha, 1-1.

2nd Simone Mancini (I), Yamaha, 5-3

3rd Maximilian Werner (D), Fantic, 3-6

Final standings EMX125:

1st Janis Martins Reisulis(LAT), Yamaha, 413 points.

2nd Mathis Valin (F), GASGAS, 353 points

3rd Maximilian Werner (D), Fantic, 286

4th Vitezslav Marek(CZ), KTM, 254