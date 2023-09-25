SidecarCross-DM Gerstetten: An exciting finale

Because the defending champions Benny Weiss/Patrick Schneider were absent from the final of the Motocross Sidecar Championship due to injury, the places behind the champions Tim Prümmer/Jarno Steegmans were still up for grabs.

After Patrick Schneider's slip-up at the World Cup appearance in Rudersberg, it soon became clear that the Vorarlbergers would not be able to compete at the last DM race in Gerstetten and at least save the runner-up title. No less than three chasing teams had hopes for the places behind Tim Prümmer/Jarno Steegmans. The German-Belgian duo had already secured the title at the penultimate DM round. It should not go unmentioned here that the Frenchman Rodolphe Lebreton had contributed significantly as a strong substitute after Steegmans had to take a break due to knee problems.

At the final in Gerstetten in Swabia, however, the Belgian was fit as a fiddle again. The performance of the new German champions was correspondingly sovereign in the late summer weather and perfectly prepared track. Prümmer seemed to want to make the first run exciting and started last from the grid. But it only took a few laps for the champions to get to the front of the field and fight their way to the top. At the second start they went straight into the lead and won by a large margin.

Leon Hofmann/David Decker won the first start. But the young team could only hold the lead for a few laps, then Tobias Blank/Justin Blume passed and soon extended their lead. After Blume's Achilles tendon lesion in Rudersberg, the original plan was to have him replaced by Alexandre Tourbier. But the injury turned out not to be too serious.

Adrian Peter/Joel Hoffmann and Joshua Weinmann/Noah Weinmann also passed Hofmann, but could no longer pose a threat to Blank. Joachim Reimann had also made up places, but fell back again in the meantime after co-driver Martin Betschart briefly left his job. Lukas Erlecke/Leon Freygang did not run smoothly either. The team tipped over in the heat of the moment, damaging Erlecke's left foot. Patrick Hengster had suffered a shoulder injury due to a fall in the qualification. After his separation from Robin Walzhauer, Martin Walter had been able to win Marcus Richter as a replacement and was able to finish this race in ninth place after all.

At the second start, Patrick Hengster/Celina Jahn turned into the first left-hand bend behind Prümmer. The handicapped driver from Baden was able to maintain second place at first, thus giving the German champions additional breathing space. By the time the faster chasers had overtaken the mixed doubles, Prümmer was already over the hill. In the end, the order was again Blank/Blume, Weinmann/Weinmann and Peter/Hoffmann, which also determined the other medal positions. For local hero Tobias Blank and Justin Blume, who started as a boatman in the Veterans Cup a few years ago, this is the first runner-up title. For the Weinmann brothers, the third DM place in their second complete season is also a remarkable career leap.

Reimann/Betschart were also able to narrowly pass Weiss/Schneider with their fifth place - the worst case scenario for the Vorarlbergers, who have been fighting for the title for a long time. For last year's runner-up Adrian Peter and his new co-driver Joel Hoffmann, on the other hand, the season ended on a conciliatory note with two fourth-place finishes. Erlecke/Freygang fell behind with a flat rear wheel, but managed to maintain their sixth final place just ahead of Peter.

In the DMSB Cup, the decision had already been made before Gerstetten. Even Marcus Prokesch/Ronny Benning's maximum points ahead of the cup winners Nick and Kris Degenhardt could not change that. Even more than the season's events in the DM, however, the Cup series shows the pointlessness of the current practice of awarding points, where you can score points just by taking part in a race. The DMSB would be well advised to revert to the previous mode for the coming season and to award points only after a certain running distance has been completed. After all, motocross races are primarily about persevering and getting there.

Because of the thinned-out starting field, some of the teams that had taken part in the races for Saturday's pilot project for the promotion of young talent were also allowed to race. As the best team, Rosalie Ziller/Phillip Wächter finished 13th in both heats. Ziller started her career as a co-driver a few years ago and moved behind the wheel after buying the WSP Jawa from Lukas Cerny. Here's hoping that she will find enough sponsors for 2024 to contest a full season. The second mixed doubles team would certainly be an enrichment of the DM circus. SPEEDWEEK.com will report separately on the continuation of the pilot project shortly.

Results Motocross-DM Gerstetten/D:

1st heat: 1st Prümmer/J. Steegmans (D/B), KTM. 2nd Blank/Blume (D), VMC-Zabel. 3rd J. Weinmann/N. Weinmann (D), VMC-KTM. 4th Peter/Hoffmann (D), VMC-Zabel. 5th Hofmann/Decker (D), VMC-Mega. 6. J. Reimann/M. Betschart (D/CH), VMC-Zabel. 7th Uhlig/Kutschke (D), WSP-Mega. 8th Erlecke/Freygang (D), WSP-KTM. 9th M. Walter/M. Richter (D), VMC-Zabel. 10th Hengster/Jahn (D), WSP-Zabel. 11th Prokesch/Benning (D), VMC-Zabel. 12. N. Degenhardt/C. Degenhardt (D), WSP-BMW. 13. Ziller/Wächter (D), WSP-Jawa. 14. N. Häcker/J. Häcker (D), Zabel. 15. E. Herz/H. Herz (D), VMC-Zabel. 16. M. Seubert/Fäth (D). 17. Euskirchen/Unzeitig (D). 18th Schellmann/Siegle (D), VMC-KTM.



2nd heat: 1st Prümmer. 2nd Blank. 3rd Weinmann. 4. Peter. 5th Reimann, 6th Uhlig. 7. Hengster. 8. Walter. 9. Prokesch. 10. Erlecke. 11. Degenhardt. 12. Euskirchen. 13. Ziller. 14. Herz. 15. Häcker. 16. Seubert. 17. Hofmann.



DM final standings after 16 runs: 1st Prümmer, 320 points. 2. Blank 239. 3. Weinmann 217. 4. Reimann 207. 5 Weiss 205. 6. Erlecke 178. 7. Peter. 176. 8th Uhlig 160. 9th Hengster 153. 10th Hentrich 142.



DMSB Cup final standings after 16 rounds: 1. Degenhardt 292. 2. Prokesch 253. 3. Seiffert 173. 165. 4. Veit 126. 5. Reipen 92.