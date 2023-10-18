SidecarCross: Prümmer/Steegmans go their separate ways

Surprisingly, the German SidecarCross champions Tim Prümmer and Jarno Steegmans will not team up again in 2024. Both have already found a new partner for the new season.

Since 2022, Tim Prümmer and Jarno Steegmans have been chasing points together. This year with considerable success. The German-Belgian duo finished eighth in the World Championship and even took the title in the German Championship. However, Steegmans had to take nine weeks off after the Grand Prix in Straßbessenbach because of his knee, which was causing problems again. The young son of the 2010 German Champion Peter Steegmans had already had to undergo knee surgery last winter.

In order not to fall behind, Prümmer asked Frenchman Rodolphe Lebreton to come on board for the races during this time. Right from the start, the emergency team was able to collect a lot of points in the World Championship and clearly won the races in Warching and Dolle in the German Championship. Nevertheless, Prümmer made a point of finishing the World Cup and DM season with his regular passenger after he had recovered.

It may be all the more surprising that the two German champions are now parting ways. Jarno Steegmans will join the Belgian Davy Sanders, who ranks ninth in the WEG behind Prümmer. Prümmer, on the other hand, will tackle the coming season with Lebreton. For this purpose, the Frenchman is to relocate to Germany and will get a job with Marco Godau's master craftsman business in Erkelenz. Godau, who used to be a co-driver for many years, supported Adrian Peter/Joel Hoffmann in the technical preparation of their team last season and will now also join Team Prümmer.

As Prümmer already explained some time ago, he will contest the Dutch championship in addition to the entire World Championship in order to gain more experience in the sand. Which motorbike will be used for this has not yet been finally decided. After the impressions of the joint races in the summer, the fast starters Prümmer and Lebreton harmonise very well, so that at least results on this year's level can be expected in the WRC.

For Steegmans, one can only hope that his knee problems are now permanently fixed and do not throw him out of the race again. After all, Davy Sanders wants to finally finish higher up in the World Cup after his ninth-place finishes in 2018, 2019 and 2023.