Mixed sidecarcross doubles: Hofmann and Schneider

For 2024, two-time IMBA runner-up Fabian Hofmann is relying on the gymnastics skills of Franziska Schneider. The Swiss Championships are the main priority, but appearances in the German Championships are not out of the question.

The two new partners are certainly no strangers to cross-country fans. Fabian Hofmann has been racing successfully at international level for several years now. In the 2019 season, the Winterthur native first contested the German Championship with Cornelio Dörig and then with Marius Strauss, finishing in fourth place. Hofmann/Strauss then took the title in the domestic FMS/SAM Championship in 2021, where they finished runners-up in 2020 and 2022.

In the senior leagues, the duo focussed on the IMBA and finished runners-up in 2022 and 2023. They have also made sporadic World Cup appearances since 2019. Like all Swiss sidecar crossers, 36-year-old Hofmann competes as a full amateur. As a trained polymechanic, he currently manages a department in an industrial company and is involved in continuing professional development. This means there is little time for his hobby.

The same applies to Franziska Schneider. As the daughter of Christof Schneider, who raced in the OMK Cup and DM in the 1980s and later in the Veterans' Cup as Christof Kremer's co-driver, she was born into the cradle of dinghy racing. The 23-year-old started her career in 2017 in the Veterans' Cup with Harald Korell. The coronavirus restrictions and her training as a carpentry technician specialising in planning then severely limited her activities. Last year, she took part in a few races with Nick Berger. Despite her sporadic participation, she still managed to finish 13th in the IMBA championship.

By switching to Hofmann's team, Schneider is following in big footsteps, as her predecessors Dörig and Strauss are internationally experienced veterans. Nevertheless, the Hessian, who lives in Vorarlberg, is in good spirits: "I had a taster day in Fabian's sidecar and it went really well. Then we trained again in Italy and it went well again. So we decided to give it a go together next season."

We can only hope that the mixed pairing will also be seen in the DM races and that they will be able to deliver thrilling duels with the already established duo Patrick Hengster/Celina Jahn.