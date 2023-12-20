SidecarCross: Young talent project is being optimised

The ADAC Württemberg launched a remarkable pilot project at the start of this year's season to inspire young talents for the sidecar cross. This is to be continued in an optimised form in 2024.

Nothing ventured, nothing gained. ADAC Württemberg had launched a pilot project for 2023 on the initiative of its official Thomas Moser, who is committed to the interests of motocross, which was gratefully accepted by the young drivers. However, as is inevitable with such trials, weaknesses also came to light. The organisers have learned their lessons from this and are offering a sensibly revised format for the coming year.

After hardly any starters registered for the DMSB Cup recently, this class is now to be buried. Before the reunification of Germany, it was still very popular, not least because the distances to the races were tolerably short thanks to the division into North and South groups. With the merger of the DM and DMSB Cup at the latest, participation in all events became increasingly unattractive for young teams for cost reasons alone.

In 2024, junior teams will be able to contest races at MX events in southern Germany. Five such options are planned so far, including Straßbessenbach and Gerstetten. Participation requires a place of residence in Germany and a B/C licence from the DMSB or a so-called race card, which can be applied for online at short notice. The entry fee per race is 45 euros. The participants must be at least 16 years old (currently born in 2008) and the teams must be younger than 2000. The B licence also entitles the holder to compete in the German Championship.

There are two group classifications for the 15-minute plus one lap races: Firstly B-licence and secondly C-licence/race card. At least ten teams must take part in order to ensure that the races are included in the organisers' programme. The closing date for entries is 14 days before the respective event. All information can be found at ADAC Württemberg.

The initiative is absolutely to be welcomed, as it gives the youngsters the opportunity to test their strength against their peers, but also to determine their position among the established DM starters. And the more opportunities the youngsters have to race, the quicker they will acquire the routine that is so important for success. Let's hope that enough teams take advantage of this offer. The races of the junior drivers in the supporting programme of this year's DM finale in Gerstetten have shown that some talented teams are waiting in the wings. It would also be desirable if such an initiative were also launched in other regions of Germany. At least in the east of the republic the basis for this would be there.