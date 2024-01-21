Konrad Knübben is dead: mourning for the team ace

He was one of the DAMC's most successful motorbike athletes and crowned his career in 1974 with the IMBA championship title in the motocross team class. On 18 January, Konrad Knübben died of a brain haemorrhage at the age of 87.

The name Knübben should be familiar to every sidecar cross fan. With grandson André, he currently appears on the start lists of the German Championship, while Jürgen, Konrad Jr. and Wilfried were active on three wheels for many years a generation earlier. However, Konrad Knübben laid the foundation for the Mönchengladbach family's enthusiasm for sidecars when he began competing in sidecar races as well as solo races in 1959 - and was soon successful. He was actively supported by his older brother Heinrich.

Due to a lack of commercially available racers, the riders were still racing their own machines. This was only to change with the special chassis from the British manufacturer Wasp, which were used by teams from the Dutch and Belgian neighbours from 1969 onwards. Knübben soon recognised their potential and the following year was the first German driver with a chassis from Robin Rhind Tutt. By this time, he had long since overcome the consequences of a serious illness with his almost unbelievable willpower. This had paralysed both his thumbs, so that he had to operate the accelerator, brake and clutch with four fingers each. However, this did not prevent the then 31-year-old from winning the 1968 DAMCV championship.

Nevertheless, the OMK, the predecessor organisation of the DMSB, refused him a licence to take part in the DM and World Championship because of this handicap. By 1974 at the latest, the OMK bosses must have been red-faced at their decision when Knübben and his Belgian co-driver Philemon Paradaens won the IMBA European Championship against strong competition. His greatest success was to be followed by further DAMCV titles. "Konrad Knübben's driving style was super fast but not very spectacular, he only drifted as much as necessary and he didn't let the rear wheel spin unnecessarily. His ideal line was really ideal and he had a great feel for the bike and the track conditions when riding at the limit. He therefore always took the corners with a characteristic, incredibly fast and elegant turn," Hans-Peter Schneider writes on the website mvc-brenig.de, which reports in great detail on the Knübbens and other MX greats of earlier decades.

After the end of his career, Konrad supported his sons in their endeavours. Even later, his interest in sidecar cross did not fade. He was regularly to be found at the races right into old age. Konrad's funeral will take place on 24 January in Mönchengladbach.