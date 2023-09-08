Jeremy Seewer switches from Yamaha to Kawasaki

Jeremy Seewer will be Romain Febvre's teammate in the Kawasaki factory team next season. Rumours are currently swirling about the future of the Wilvo Yamaha Factory Team.

This announcement is a real surprise, because Jeremy Seewer from Switzerland is currently the best Yamaha factory rider in MXGP. But rumours have been swirling around Louis Vosters ' Wilvo Yamaha factoryteam for weeks that the Japanese are planning restructuring and that Wilvo could thus also lose its factory status. But nothing of this is officially confirmed at the moment. The fact is that Seewer will switch from Wilvo Yamaha to the Kawasaki factory team and take the place of the luckless Australian Mitchell Evans. As for Evans ' future, the Kawasaki factory team has only indirectly stated that there is talk of two riders who will be Kawasaki factory riders next year. This makes it clear that Evans will have to look for a new employer.

MX2Yamaha rider Jago Geerts turned 23 in April and will therefore have to move up from MX2 to MXGP next year. This would mean that Hans Corvers ' current MX2 Yamaha Factory Team would have an MXGP rider on the grid and the question is whether his team will be declared an official MXGP factory team in the future.

KRT team manager Antti Pyrhönen commented on his new addition: "We are delighted to have Jeremy on board for 2024. Romain Febvre has shown that the factory KX450-SR is a bike capable of winning. With Jeremy as part of KRT, we have a strong rider line-up and a very realistic chance of achieving our goal of winning championships."

Seewer finished second twice in the MX2 World Championship before moving to the MXGP class at the age of 24. He went on to win 7 Grands Prix and 11 World Championship rounds in the premier class of motocross. He achieved 28 MXGP podium finishes. He finished second in the World Championship in 2019, 2020 and 2022.

Kawasaki Planning Manager Steve Guttridge added: "Jeremy will further accelerate the recovery of our team. In 2024 Kawasaki will have two top riders who can regularly compete for podiums and the championship."