Tim Gajser before Maggiora: "Repetition would be nice".

Honda's motocross star Tim Gajser talks about the unique ambience in Italy and his goals for the two remaining events of the MXGP season ahead of next weekend's Grand Prix in Maggiora.

This weekend, the motocross world championship will stop at the legendary Maggiora circuit near Lake Maggiore in northern Italy. After a break, Maggiora was reintroduced to the calendar during the season due to the elimination of other events, to the delight of all the riders.

Honda factory rider Tim Gajser is coming to Italy as the still world champion, the Slovenian has scored his first Grand Prix victory of the year on his comeback tour after the serious injury he suffered in February, most recently in Afyon, Turkey. Now the five-time champion is also looking forward to Maggiora.

Gajser, who turned 27 on 8 September, has trained several times in the past few days on similar slopes to Maggiora and on his own area - in Tiga243Land. "Of course I am looking forward to Maggiora now after Turkey," Gajser confirmed. "I like the track a lot and the fans are also very loud there, so you can hear them all around the track even during the ride."

The goals are clear for the penultimate stop of the year: "Now that I've won another Grand Prix, that's my goal for the remaining races as well - although I know it won't be easy to repeat that. But I performed well in Maggiora 2022 and I want to try to repeat that this time."

In the MXGP class world championship, the final decision could already be made in Maggiora. Spaniard Jorge Prado (Red Bull GASGAS) has a 67-point lead over pursuer Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) before the last two events. For Prado, it would be the first crown in the 450cc class after two world championship titles in the MX2 category.