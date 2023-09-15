Preview: Decision in Maggiora?

At the penultimate Grand Prix of the season in Maggiora, Italy, a preliminary decision could already be made, as Jorge Prado (GASGAS) brings with him a lead of 67 points.

This weekend, the oldschool traditional circuit of Maggiora will host the Italian Grand Prix. The weather outlook is mixed: On Saturday it is very likely to rain with temperatures around 21 degrees, while on Sunday it is supposed to remain slightly cloudy and sunny.

The Spanish GASGAS factory rider Jorge Prado had taken the lead in the standings from the beginning of this season and defended it until the end. He now comes to Italy with a cushion of 67 points. A maximum of 60 points can be awarded at a World Championship round: A maximum of 10 points are awarded for the qualifying race on Saturday and a maximum of 25 points for each of the qualifying races on Sunday. If Prado could only maintain his lead, he would already be world champion ahead of time. If he does not lose more than 16 points to his rival Romain Febvre (Kawasaki), he could celebrate his MXGP World Championship title early in Italy.

MXGP World Championship standings after round 17 of 19:

1st Jorge Prado(ESP), GASGAS, 841 points

2nd Romain Febvre (F), Kawasaki, 774,(-67)

3rd Jeremy Seewer (CH), Yamaha, 676,(-165)

4th Glenn Coldenhoff (NL), Yamaha, 628, (-213)

5th Ruben Fernandez (E), Honda, 570,(-271)

6th Calvin Vlaanderen (NL), Yamaha, 532,(-309)

7th Jeffrey Herlings (NL), KTM, 456, (-385)

8th Alberto Forato (I), KTM, 444,(-397)

9th Valentin Guillod (CH), Honda, 310,(-531)

10. Maxime Renaux (F), Yamaha, 302, (-539)

...

18th Tom Koch (D), KTM, 150,(-691)

19th Alessandro Lupino (I), Beta, 150, (-691)

20th 12. Pauls Jonass(LT), Honda, 126(-715)

21st Maximilian Spies (D), KTM, 115,(-726)

Things are much closer at the top of the MX2 class compared to the MXGP. World Championship leader Andrea Adamo (Red Bull KTM) has a 48-point lead over his team-mate Liam Everts, which he would have to increase to over 60 points to become World Champion in Maggiora. But Everts has won the last two Grands Prix in Turkey and the Netherlands, making up a lot of ground. He will undoubtedly do everything he can to keep the World Championship open. It will remain exciting until the very end. German GASGAS factory rider Simon Längenfelder also still has intact chances of finishing the World Championship on the podium.

MX2 World Championship standings after 17 of 19 events:

1st Andrea Adamo (I), KTM, 732 points.

2nd Liam Everts (B), KTM, 684,(-48)

3rd Jago Geerts (B), Yamaha, 650,(-82)

4th Simon Längenfelder (D), GASGAS, 645,(-87)

5th Lucas Coenen (B), Husqvarna, 520, (-212)

6th Roan van de Moosdijk (NL), Husqvarna, 508,(-224)

7th Kevin Horgmo(NOR), Kawasaki, 505,(-227)

8th Kay de Wolf (NL), Husqvarna, 501, (-231)

9th Thibault Benistant (F), Yamaha, 462, (-270)

10th Rick Elzinga (NL), Yamaha, 352, (-380)

How to follow the races in Maggiora:

Livetiming (free)

Livestream (fee required)

Schedule Saturday, 16 September 2023 *)

12:00 - Studio Show with Paul Malin



15:15 - MX2 Qualifying race

16:05 - MXGP Qualifying Race

Sunday, 17 September 2023

12:00 - MX2 Qualifying Race 1

13:00 - MXGP Competition 1



15:00 - MX2 heat 2

16:00 - MXGP Qualifying Round 2



*) Data in CEST and without guarantee