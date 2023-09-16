Alberto Forato (KTM): First pole in Maggiora

To the cheers of the Italian fans, local hero Alberto Forato (KTM) took the first race win of his career in Maggiora. World championship leader Jorge Prado (GASGAS) finished second and is thus still on course for the title.

The persistent rainfall had turned the Maggiora hard surface course into a mud desert. The course was adjusted so that an uphill section was omitted. World championship leader Jorge Prado (GASGAS) took the holeshot in the MXGP qualifying race ahead of local hero Alberto Forato(KTM). Prado led the race for four laps, but Forato beat the Spaniard in a determined manoeuvre on a steep downhill passage. After that, the Italian made no mistakes and took the first race win of his career in front of an enthusiastic home crowd. Only yesterday, Forato had been lined up for the Italian national team for the Motocross of Nations.

Prado first had to defend himself against the attacks of Tim Gajser (Honda) in the further course of the race. Gajser managed to overtake Prado, but the Slovenian crashed and dropped from P2 to P4. Kawasaki factory rider Romain Febvre started in the top-10, but was able to launch several overtaking manoeuvres on the first lap and found himself on Prado's rear wheel from lap 8 onwards. This duel was about the championship, as Febvre now needs every point if he still wants to hold off and prevent Prado's title win.

Febvre did not manage to catch Prado in the end. Jorge Prado finished second, 5.9 seconds behind winner Alberto Forato, with Romain Febvre third. Prado 's lead in the World Championship standings thus grew to 68 points. If the Spaniard has a lead of more than 60 points after the two rounds on Sunday, he will be the 2023 World Champion ahead of time. Jeremy Seewer(Yamaha) started in the top-3 range, but dropped back to P8 after crashing.

The two German Kosak KTM riders Tom Koch and Maximilian Spies finished in 15th and 24th place.

More rain is forecast in the Maggiora region next night, but it is expected to stay dry on Sunday.

Result MXGP Maggiora:

1st Alberto Forato (I), KTM

2nd Jorge Prado(ESP), GASGAS

3rd Romain Febvre (F), Kawasaki

4th Tim Gajser(SLO), Honda

5th Ruben Fernandez (E), Honda

6th Calvin Vlaanderen (NL), Yamaha

7th Mattia Guadagnini (I), GASGAS

8th Jeremy Seewer (CH), Yamaha

9th Pauls Jonass(LT), Honda

10th Glenn Coldenhoff (NL), Yamaha

11. Valentin Guillod (CH), Honda

...

15. Tom Koch (D), KTM

...

24th Maximilian Spies (D), KTM

MXGP World Championship standings:

1st Jorge Prado(ESP), GASGAS, 850 points

2nd Romain Febvre (F), Kawasaki, 782,(-68)

3rd Jeremy Seewer (CH), Yamaha, 679,(-171)

4th Glenn Coldenhoff (NL), Yamaha, 629,(-221)

5th Ruben Fernandez (E), Honda, 576, (-274)

6th Calvin Vlaanderen (NL), Yamaha, 537,(-313)

7th Jeffrey Herlings (NL), KTM, 456,(-385)

8th Alberto Forato (I), KTM, 454,(-394)

9th Valentin Guillod (CH), Honda, 310,(-540)

10. Maxime Renaux (F), Yamaha, 302, (-548)

...

18th Tom Koch (D), KTM, 150,(-700)

19th Alessandro Lupino (I), Beta, 150,(-700)

20th Pauls Jonass(LT), Honda, 128(-722)

21st Maximilian Spies (D), KTM, 115,(-735)