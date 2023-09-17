Romain Febvre (Kawasaki): No solution against Prado

Kawasaki MXGP crosser Romain Febvre was the fastest rider in the field in qualifying at Maggiora, but lost out to his World Championship rival Jorge Prado in the afternoon qualifying race.

Romain Febvre must make up at least eight points on World Championship leader Jorge Prado (Red Bull-GASGAS) in the two MXGP class races at the Motocross Grand Prix in Maggiora on Sunday. Only then can the Frenchman prevent the Spaniard's early, first MXGP title win.

Saturday did not go according to plan for the Kawasaki star. Febvre was the fastest in qualifying in the early afternoon and thus went into the qualifying race from pole. There, after a lousy start, Febvre had to summon up all his art to end up in third place, right behind Prado.

"We had really heavy rain in the night to Saturday and also in the morning it rained heavily again", Febvre reported. "But I felt very comfortable with the bike on the deep ground. Even in qualifying, when it rained heavily, I was able to secure pole."

"I was also the fastest on the track in the qualifying race, but my start was far from great, although I managed to avoid the chaos in the first two corners and was then quickly up to fifth. I then managed to gain two more positions, but when I was behind Prado I couldn't find a solution to overtake him because there was only one line almost everywhere."

The situation is clear: Febvre is now 68 points behind and he backs it up. "I'm disappointed with the result but happy with my riding performance and also confident for Sunday."

Jorge Prado's GASGAS-de Carli team can secure the World Championship title at their home Grand Prix on Sunday. So far, 34 of 38 world championship races have been contested.

Result, Qualifying race MXGP Maggiora, 16.9.

1st Alberto Forato (I), KTM

2nd Jorge Prado (ESP), GASGAS

3rd Romain Febvre (F), Kawasaki

4th Tim Gajser (SLO), Honda

5th Ruben Fernandez (E), Honda

6th Calvin Vlaanderen (NL), Yamaha

7th Mattia Guadagnini (I), GASGAS

8th Jeremy Seewer (CH), Yamaha

9th Pauls Jonass (LT), Honda

10th Glenn Coldenhoff (NL), Yamaha

11. Valentin Guillod (CH), Honda

furthermore:

15th Tom Koch (D), KTM

24th Maximilian Spies (D), KTM

MXGP World Championship standings after 34 of 38 races:

1st Jorge Prado (ESP), GASGAS, 850 points

2nd Romain Febvre (F), Kawasaki, 782, (-68)

3rd Jeremy Seewer (CH), Yamaha, 679, (-171)

4th Glenn Coldenhoff (NL), Yamaha, 629, (-221)

5th Ruben Fernandez (E), Honda, 576, (-274)

6th Calvin Vlaanderen (NL), Yamaha, 537, (-313)

7th Jeffrey Herlings (NL), KTM, 456, (-385)

8th Alberto Forato (I), KTM, 454, (-394)

9th Valentin Guillod (CH), Honda, 310, (-540)

10. Maxime Renaux (F), Yamaha, 302, (-548)

furthermore:

18th Tom Koch (D), KTM, 150, (-700)

19th Alessandro Lupino (I), Beta, 150, (-700)

20th Pauls Jonass (LT), Honda, 128 (-722)

21st Maximilian Spies (D), KTM, 115, (-735)