Jorge Prado (GASGAS) is the new MXGP World Champion!

The first MXGP round on the traditional Maggiora circuit, the 18th and penultimate Grand Prix of the 2023 season. The fact that the title would already be decided after the first round was a surprise even for World Championship leader Jorge Prado and the GASGAS Factory Team. The Spaniard took the holeshot in the first race and led the race. His only remaining rival in the title fight, Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) started behind Prado and Seewer in P3, but the Frenchman looked nervous and made mistakes. On lap 6, his bike flipped over on a hilltop after apparently getting stuck in a rut. Febvre dropped back to 5th place. This problem might have been the beginning of the end, because only a little later his bike failed completely. He got stuck on an uphill slope and made his way back to the paddock, angry and frustrated.

Before the first race, Prado had a 68-point lead. After it became clear that Febvre would come away empty-handed in this race, everything changed. If the Spaniard had a lead of more than 85 points after the first race, the title was safe.

Jeremy Seewer came closer to the leading Spaniard in the last laps, but he could not find a way past. At the finish, Prado himself had not yet realised that he had already clinched the World Championship title. He won the first race with a lead of 1.3 seconds over Seewer and Forato. With a lead of 93 points, he now has an unassailable lead in the standings before the second race and can no longer be displaced from P1.

Back to the race: After Febvre'sretirement, pole setter Alberto Forato(KTM) inherited 3rd place and brought this result across the finish line. Tim Gajser (Honda) crashed already in the first lap and had to work his way through the whole field. The defending champion finished in P9 and was also one of the first congratulators of the newly crowned world champion.

Jorge Prado has now become world champion for the third time after two MX2 titles. It is his first title in the MXGP Premium category. The Spaniard led the world championship from the first race and wore the 'redplate' of the championship leader in all races of the 2023 season.

The two German Kosak KTM riders Tom Koch and Maximilian Spies finished in 16th and 20th place.

Result MXGP, Round 1, Maggiora:

1st Jorge Prado(ESP), GASGAS

2nd Jeremy Seewer (CH), Yamaha

3rd Alberto Forato (I), KTM

4th Calvin Vlaanderen (NL), Yamaha

5th Ruben Fernandez (E), Honda

6th Pauls Jonass(LT), Honda

7th Glenn Coldenhoff (NL), Yamaha

8th Benoit Paturel (F), Yamaha

9th Tim Gajser(SLO), Honda

10th Valentin Guillod (CH), Honda

11th Mattia Guadagnini (I), GASGAS

12th Ivo Monticelli (I), GASGAS

13th Ben Watson (GB), Beta

14th Brian Bogers (NL), Honda

15th Alessandro Lupino (I), Beta

16th Tom Koch (D), KTM

17th Alvin Östlund (S), Honda

18th Maxime Renaux (F), Yamaha

19th Giulio Nava (I), Yamaha

20th Maximilian Spies (D), KTM

...

32nd(DNF) Romain Febvre (F), Kawasaki.

MXGP World Championship standings:

1st Jorge Prado(ESP), GASGAS, 875, 2023 World Champion.

2nd Romain Febvre (F), Kawasaki, 782,(-93)

3rd Jeremy Seewer (CH), Yamaha, 701,(-174)

4th Glenn Coldenhoff (NL), Yamaha, 643, (-232)