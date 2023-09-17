Jeremy Seewer (Yamaha) wins Italian GP

With a 2-4 result, the Swiss Yamaha factory rider Jeremy Seewer won the Italian Grand Prix - tied on points with the new world champion Jorge Prado (GASGAS). The die is cast for the top three.

After the Spanish Red Bull GASGAS factory rider Jorge Prado had already become MXGP World Champion early after the first MXGP round at Maggiora, he started with the golden starting number 1 and took the holeshot again in the second round. Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) and Tim Gajser (Honda) followed behind. At first, the World Champion seemed to have his opponents under control, but Febvre did not let up and attacked the Spaniard. In lap 5 Febvre passed Prado to take the lead, but Prado counterattacked. It was only on the second attempt in lap 8 that Febvre finally took the lead, so that Prado then briefly lost his rhythm and Tim Gajser also passed the Spaniard.

Italian pole setter Alberto Forato(KTM) started in the P5 area and was on course for the podium until halfway through the race, but the eventual Grand Prixwinner Jeremy Seewer(Yamaha) beat the Italian to take over 5th place.

Until the end of the race distance of 30 minutes, the new world champion Jorge Prado was in 3rd place and thus on Grand Prixcourse, but a harmless slip at a hilltop threw him back to 6th place.

Febvre remained faultless at the front and won the second run with a lead of 1.6 seconds over Tim Gajser, but both protagonists struggled with problems in the first run and had no more chances for the day's podium in Maggiora. Febvre had dropped out in the first heat with a technical defect and Gajser had crashed in the first lap of the first heat and had to do damage limitation in P9.

Prado's crash in the second heat meant that Ruben Fernandez was third and Jeremy Seewer fourth. This left Seewer and Prado tied at the top of the GrandPrix standings with 40 points. The better result of the second run brought the decision in favour of Seewer. World Champion Prado thus only narrowly missed out on a possible Grand Prixvictory.

It was also close between Fernandez and Forato: both riders had 36 points on their account at the end and here, too, the result of the second run was decisive for Fernandez, who made it onto the Grand Prixpodium with a 5-3 result. Despite the disappointment of Alberto Forato narrowly missing out on the podium, the Italian could still be pleased with the best result of his career as he finished the first race in 3rd place after winning the qualifying race on Saturday and moved up to P7 in the World Championship standings.

Before the last race in Matterley Basin, the top 3 in the world championship are already decided: Romain Febvre is no longer in the running for second place and Jeremy Seewer cannot be knocked out of third place in the final race.

The two German MXGP starters Tom Koch and Maximilian Spies finished the second race in 14th and 19th place.

The Grand Prix of Great Britain, the season finale, takes place next weekend at Matterley Basin.

Result MXGP, Maggiora:

1st Jeremy Seewer (CH), Yamaha, 2-4

2nd Jorge Prado(ESP), GASGAS, 1-6

3rd Ruben Fernandez (E), Honda, 5-3

4th Alberto Forato (I), KTM, 3-5

5th Tim Gajser(SLO), Honda, 9-2

6th Pauls Jonass(LT), Honda, 6-7

7th Calvin Vlaanderen (NL), Yamaha, 4-11

8th Glenn Coldenhoff(NL), Yamaha, 7-9

9th Romain Febvre (F), Kawasaki, 32-1

10th Valentin Guillod (CH), Honda, 10-8

11th Benoit Paturel (F), Yamaha, 8-15

12th Mattia Guadagnini (I), GASGAS, 11-13

13th Alessandro Lupino (I), Beta, 15-10

14th Ben Watson (GB), Beta, 13-16

15th Ivo Monticelli (I), GASGAS, 12-17

16th Maxime Renaux (F), Yamaha, 18-12

17th Tom Koch (D), KTM, 16-14

18th Brian Bogers (NL), Honda, 14-18

19th Alvin Östlund (S), Honda, 17-21

20th Maximilian Spies (D), KTM, 20-19

MXGPWM standingsafter 18 of 19 events:

1st Jorge Prado(ESP), GASGAS, 890 pts, World Champion.

2nd Romain Febvre (F), Kawasaki, 807,(-83)

3rd Jeremy Seewer (CH), Yamaha, 719,(-171)

4th Glenn Coldenhoff(NL), Yamaha, 655,(-235)

5th Ruben Fernandez (E), Honda, 612, (-278)

6th Calvin Vlaanderen (NL), Yamaha, 565, (-325)

7th Alberto Forato (I), KTM, 490,(-400)

8th Jeffrey Herlings (NL), KTM, 456, (-434)

9th Valentin Guillod (CH), Honda, 334,(-556)

10. Maxime Renaux (F), Yamaha, 314, (-576)

...

19th Tom Koch (D), KTM, 162, (-728)

20th Pauls Jonass(LT), Honda, 157 (-733)

21. Maximilian Spies (D), KTM, 118,(-772)