Maximilian Spies extends with Kosak KTM

Maximilan Spies will stay with the German Team Kosak KTM after a successful rookie season in the 450 class. He signed a two-year contract with a focus on the MXGP World Championship and the ADAC MX Masters.

The up-and-coming talent from Ortrand has mastered his rise to the 450 class in impressive fashion this year. He switched to the Kosak-KTM team, moved up from the EMX250 directly to the MXGP premium category and rode consistently in the points right from the start. In his first year in the championship, he has already scored 118 points and is ranked P21. In the sand of Tensfeld, he celebrated his first overall ADAC MX Masters victory as a rookie.

Maximilian Spies has now signed a contract extension with the German Kosak KTM Team for two more years. Spies has also been nominated by the DMSB as a reserve rider for the national team for the Motocross of Nations in Ernée this year.

"I am happy to have signed my contract with Kosak KTM for the MXGP and the ADAC MX Masters," explained the rider from Brandenburg. "We are proud of how far we have come in this one year and look forward to the future together."