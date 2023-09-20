Jorge Prado: "Driving with #1 was always my goal".

On Sunday, Jorge Prado (GASGAS) crowned himself MXGP World Champion for the first time in Maggiora, and on Wednesday he answered the questions of the media representatives and provided insights into his emotional state and plans for the future.

In his fourth MXGP season, Jorge Prado fulfilled his big dream of triumphing in the premier class of the Motocross World Championship after two MX2 titles in 2018 and 2019. "I might have expected it a bit earlier," admitted the 22-year-old from the Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing Team. "In 2020 I was already at a very high level. So maybe I would have expected it a little bit earlier. But I think it was necessary to gain all this experience. The injuries made me think about things a bit more and made me enjoy those moments more now."

"I think it just happened at the right time now," Prado continued. "Of course you always want to be world champion every season. But this year was just my year. I grabbed the opportunity with both hands and I'm very happy I did it."

His record on the road to winning the 2023 title is remarkable: the World Championship leader's "red-plate" has never been relinquished by Prado since the first qualifying race of the season. With a total of ten pole positions, 219 leading laps, 16 GP podiums and 14 race wins, he crowned himself World Champion at the penultimate Grand Prix of the year. At the same time, he secured the first MXGP title for GASGAS and his home country Spain.

Even three days after the title celebration in Maggiora, the new MXGP champion still finds it difficult to put his emotional state into words. "It's very special, it's a dream come true for me," he underlined. "Since I was a kid I have been chasing the one dream to become an MXGP World Champion. I think all the titles I've collected over the years have been, in a way, a kind of preparation for the 2023 season, where I got the opportunity and the chance to do it. Me and the team worked in a perfect way to make that opportunity happen, and all those years of preparation helped me make it happen."

"When I crossed the finish line and saw all my family, friends and team celebrating this title... That meant the world to me," the GASGAS factory rider went into raptures. "Because it's just incredibly hard to become MXGP World Champion. Sometimes you go through years where you might think it's never going to happen... But if you start thinking positively, wake up every day with the dream and work hard for it, it's a big advantage - if you love the sport and what you do. The people around me also wake up every day with the dream of becoming MXGP World Champion and I think that's why we did it this year."

This inevitably begs the question of whether Prado will take on new challenges in the future - cue America - or whether he is motivated to keep chasing titles in the MXGP World Championship for much longer. "My goal at the moment is to stay in the MXGP World Championship," he assured. "I have worked very hard all this year to get this title. I also said to my team that one of my goals has always been to race with the number 1 - and if I want to race with the number 1, I have to stay in the MXGP class," Jorge grinned.

"I also think I still have a lot of room to improve. It's positive that I'm already a world champion, but at the same time I feel that I can still improve in many ways when it comes to my speed. After all, I'm only 22 years old, so what could it be like in a few years? I'm super-motivated to keep working and pushing myself to a higher level every year. America can also be an option, but for that I would have to see if I still like it or like it well enough to go there 100 per cent. I think before I make a decision like that I would have to try it to have a clear idea of what I want to do."

However, he says the MXGP World Championship is the priority at the moment. As to whether Prado will actually flaunt the prestigious race number 1 in the process in 2024, he was reluctant to make a final commitment. "I still have to make a final decision," he replied when asked by SPEEDWEEK.com. "But it's something I would like to do," the young Spaniard affirmed at the same time.

However, the now three-time world champion would not count titles. "When I race, of course I try to win. But in the end, the most important thing for me is to be happy and enjoy riding the bike. If I can do that, the good results will come. I'm not thinking now that I want to have ten or eleven titles in the future. I just want to win as much as I can while I'm riding and enjoy the moment. That is the most important thing. That's why we ride motocross, because we love it. Not losing this passion is my first priority," Jorge Prado underlined.

Result MXGP, Maggiora (17 September):

1st Jeremy Seewer (CH), Yamaha, 2-4

2nd Jorge Prado(ESP), GASGAS, 1-6

3rd Ruben Fernandez (E), Honda, 5-3

4th Alberto Forato (I), KTM, 3-5

5th Tim Gajser(SLO), Honda, 9-2

6th Pauls Jonass(LT), Honda, 6-7

7th Calvin Vlaanderen (NL), Yamaha, 4-11

8th Glenn Coldenhoff(NL), Yamaha, 7-9

9th Romain Febvre (F), Kawasaki, 32-1

10th Valentin Guillod (CH), Honda, 10-8

11th Benoit Paturel (F), Yamaha, 8-15

12th Mattia Guadagnini (I), GASGAS, 11-13

13th Alessandro Lupino (I), Beta, 15-10

14th Ben Watson (GB), Beta, 13-16

15th Ivo Monticelli (I), GASGAS, 12-17

16th Maxime Renaux (F), Yamaha, 18-12

17th Tom Koch (D), KTM, 16-14

18th Brian Bogers (NL), Honda, 14-18

19th Alvin Östlund (S), Honda, 17-21

20th Maximilian Spies (D), KTM, 20-19

MXGP World Championship standings after 18 of 19 events:

1st Jorge Prado(ESP), GASGAS, 890 points, World Champion.

2nd Romain Febvre (F), Kawasaki, 807,(-83)

3rd Jeremy Seewer (CH), Yamaha, 719,(-171)

4th Glenn Coldenhoff(NL), Yamaha, 655,(-235)

5th Ruben Fernandez (E), Honda, 612, (-278)

6th Calvin Vlaanderen (NL), Yamaha, 565, (-325)

7th Alberto Forato (I), KTM, 490,(-400)

8th Jeffrey Herlings (NL), KTM, 456, (-434)

9th Valentin Guillod (CH), Honda, 334,(-556)

10th Maxime Renaux (F), Yamaha, 314, (-576)

(...)

19th Tom Koch (D), KTM, 162, (-728)

20th Pauls Jonass(LT), Honda, 157 (-733)

21st Maximilian Spies (D), KTM, 118,(-772)