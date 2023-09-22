Schedule & Preview: Season finale at Matterley Basin

At the season finale in Matterley Basin, the coveted podium places in the MX2 World Championship are still up for grabs between Jago Geerts (Yamaha), Liam Everts (KTM) and Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS). The races start later than usual.

Even though the WRC titles in both WRC classes have already been decided, the final decisions of the 2023 season will be made at the season finale in Matterley Basin. The weather outlook in the Winchester region is generally good with cool temperatures between 10 and 18 degrees and light cloud. Due to the time difference in Great Britain, the races will start later than usual.

MXGPWM standingsafter 18 of 19 events:

1st Jorge Prado (ESP), GASGAS, 890 pts, World Champion.

2nd Romain Febvre (F), Kawasaki, 807, (-83)

3rd Jeremy Seewer (CH), Yamaha, 719, (-171)

4th Glenn Coldenhoff (NL), Yamaha, 655, (-235)

5th Ruben Fernandez (E), Honda, 612, (-278)

6th Calvin Vlaanderen (NL), Yamaha, 565, (-325)

7th Alberto Forato (I), KTM, 490, (-400)

8th Jeffrey Herlings (NL), KTM, 456, (-434)

9th Valentin Guillod (CH), Honda, 334, (-556)

10. Maxime Renaux (F), Yamaha, 314, (-576)

...

19th Tom Koch (D), KTM, 162, (-728)

20th Pauls Jonass (LT), Honda, 157 (-733)

21st Maximilian Spies (D), KTM, 118,(-772)

In the MX2 class, Jago Geerts(Yamaha), Liam Everts(KTM) and Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS) are still battling for the coveted podium places. Geerts, Everts and Längenfelder are separated by only 4 points. Of the three riders, only two can make the podium and who will be on the podium at the end of the season and who will come away empty-handed, we will only know on Sunday evening.

MX2 World Championship standings after round 18 of 19:

1st Andrea Adamo (I), KTM, 779 points, early World Champion.

2nd Jago Geerts (B), Yamaha, 706,(-73)

3rd Liam Everts (B), KTM, 702,(-77)

4th Simon Längenfelder (D), GASGAS, 702,(-77)

5th Lucas Coenen (B), Husqvarna, 558,(-221)

6th Kevin Horgmo(NOR), Kawasaki, 541, (-238)

7th Kay de Wolf (NL), Husqvarna, 531, (-248)

8th Roan van de Moosdijk (NL), Husqvarna, 523, (-256)

9th Thibault Benistant (F), Yamaha, 493,(-286)

10th Rick Elzinga (NL), Yamaha, 377, (-402)

Also in theEMX250the die is cast in favour of Andrea Bonacorsi(Yamaha) already at the last race in Turkey. The title decision in the EMX125, however, will not be made until this weekend.

German Fantic rider Maximilian Werner is still in third place before the finale and hopes to maintain this position until the end of the season.

Here's how to follow the races in Matterley Basin:

Livetiming (free of charge)

Livestream (fee required)

Schedule Saturday, 23 September 2023 *)



13:00 - Studio Show with Paul Malin

16:00 -EMX125, heat 1

16:45 -EMX250, heat 1

17:25 - MX2 Qualifying Race

18:15 - MXGP Qualifying Race

Sunday, 24 September 2023

10:35 - EMX125, Heat 2

12:25 -EMX250, heat 2

14:00 - MX2 Qualifying Race 1

15:00 - MXGP Race 1



17:00 - MX2 heat 2

18:00 - MXGP Competition 2



*) Data in CEST and without guarantee