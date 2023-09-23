Jorge Prado (GASGAS) starts from pole

MXGP Champion Jorge Prado (GASGAS) won the MXGP qualifying race at Matterley Basin ahead of Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) and Tim Gajser (Honda), complaining of problematic light conditions at the end of the race.

With a start-to-finish victory, Spanish MXGP World Champion Jorge Prado (GASGAS) won the qualifying race for the British Grand Prix at Matterley Basin. In the end, Kawasaki factory rider Romain Febvre was able to close the gap on leader Prado, but the champion, who is already riding with the number 1 car this weekend, secured his 11th pole position of the season.

Kosak KTM rider Tom Koch was in a promising position for a top-10 finish over the entire race distance. The rider from Thuringia finally finished the race in P12 after being caught by Alberto Forato(KTM) and by World Championship bronze medallist Jeremy Seewer(Yamaha). Seewer started in the top-6 range but then dropped back to P15 (presumably due to a crash). Forato crashed at the end of the race and appeared to have suffered a shoulder injury. He is seeded for the Italian national team for the Motocross of Nations and it is to be hoped that the tall Italian has not injured himself. Maximilian Spies (Kosak KTM) qualified in P15 for Sunday's classification races.

Yamaha factory rider Maxime Renaux crashed after a collision with the strongly performing Swiss Valentin Guillod (Honda). Guillod finished fifth in the race.

"The light conditions were very difficult," said winner Prado, who almost collided with a lapped rider at the end. "The lapped drivers can't see the blue flags in the back light. That is dangerous. I hope it will be better tomorrow."

Qualifying race Matterley Basin:

1st Jorge Prado(ESP), GASGAS

2nd Romain Febvre (F), Kawasaki

3rd Tim Gajser(SLO), Honda

4th Ruben Fernandez (E), Honda

5th Valentin Guillod (CH), Honda

6th Calvin Vlaanderen (NL), Yamaha

7th Glenn Coldenhoff (NL), Yamaha

8th Benoit Paturel (F), Yamaha

9th Pauls Jonass (LT), Honda

10th Alessandro Lupino (I), Beta

11th Jeremy Seewer (CH), Yamaha

12th Tom Koch (D), KTM

13th Ben Watson (GB), Beta

14th Mattia Guadagnini (I), GASGAS

15th Maximilian Spies (D), KTM

16th Cornelius Toendel(NOR), Honda

17th Brian Bogers (NL), Honda

18th Maxime Renaux (F), Yamaha

19th Ivo Monticelli (I), GASGAS

20th Adam Sterry ( 8GB), KTM

...

27th(DNF) Alberto Forato (I), KTM

World Championship standings:

1st Jorge Prado(ESP), GASGAS, 900 pts, World Champion.

2nd Romain Febvre (F), Kawasaki, 816,(-84)

3rd Jeremy Seewer (CH), Yamaha, 719,(-181)

4th Glenn Coldenhoff (NL), Yamaha, 659,(-241)

5th Ruben Fernandez (E), Honda, 619,(-281)

6th Calvin Vlaanderen (NL), Yamaha, 570, (-330)

7th Alberto Forato (I), KTM, 490,(-410)

8th Jeffrey Herlings (NL), KTM, 456, (-444)

9th Valentin Guillod (CH), Honda, 340, (-560)

10. Maxime Renaux (F), Yamaha, 314, (-586)

...

19th Tom Koch (D), KTM, 162, (-728)

20th Pauls Jonass(LT), Honda, 159(-733)

21. Maximilian Spies (D), KTM, 118,(-772)