Tim Gajser (Honda) wins race 1, Koch P8

First round of the MXGP class in Matterley Basin (Great Britain). Maxime Renaux(Yamaha) and Alberto Forato(KTM), who crashed in Saturday's qualifying race, were unable to compete in Sunday's heats. Dutch Yamaha factory rider Glenn Coldenhoff took the holeshot in the first heat and took the lead ahead of Jorge Prado (GASGAS) and Tim Gajser (Honda). Coldenhoff led the race for 11 laps. Prado stayed in P2 in his slipstream, but a crash threw the Spaniard back on lap 6. Prado had to leave the track, but managed to rejoin in P4 behind Coldenhoff, Gajser and Seewer.

After that, the top-4 moved close together and had exciting duels for every mater of ground. Gajser attacked the leader Coldenhoff several times. It was only on lap 12 of 14 that he managed the decisive manoeuvre in the area of a left-hand bend. The Slovenian took the lead and was then able to quickly pull away a few metres. Shortly afterwards, Seewer also overtook Coldenhoff. In the end, Prado could not get close enough to Coldenhoff and third place. Gajser won the race with a lead of 1.6 seconds ahead of Seewer, Coldenhoff and Prado.

The German Kosak KTM rider Tom Koch started in the area of the top 10 and rode up to 8th place in the race. The Thuringian thus achieved his best result of the season. Maximilian Spies(KTM) finished in 18th place and thus secured 3 more World Championship points.

MXGP Matterley Basin, Round 1:

1st Tim Gajser(SLO), Honda

2nd Jeremy Seewer (CH), Yamaha

3rd Glenn Coldenhoff (NL), Yamaha

4th Jorge Prado(ESP), GASGAS

5th Romain Febvre (F), Kawasaki

6th Ruben Fernandez (E), Honda

7th Calvin Vlaanderen (NL), Yamaha

8th Tom Koch (D), KTM

9th Pauls Jonass (LT), Honda

10th Benoit Paturel (F), Yamaha

11th Valentin Guillod (CH), Honda

12th Harri Kullas(EST), Yamaha

13th Ben Watson (GB), Beta

14th Alessandro Lupino (I), Beta

15th Cornelius Toendel (NOR), Honda

16th Brian Bogers (NL), Honda

17th Ivo Monticelli (I), GASGAS

18th Maximilian Spies (D), KTM

19th Adam Sterry (GB), KTM

20th Alvin Östlund (S), Honda

...

DNS. Maxime Renaux (F), Yamaha

DNS: Alberto Forato (I), KTM