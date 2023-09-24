Tim Gajser (HRC): Grand Prix victory at Matterley Basin

Yamaha factory rider Glenn Coldenhoff again took the holeshot in the second race at Matterley Basin just ahead of the already crowned world champion Jorge Prado (GASGAS). The Spaniard attacked right from the start, but slid over the front wheel to the ground in the second corner, so that the entire field passed him. After that, Prado could only do damage limitation. He finished this race in P18.

The winner of Heat 1, Tim Gajser (Honda) passed Coldenhoff in the rhythm section on lap 3 and took the lead. The Slovenian was then able to pull away quickly and also won the second heat with a commanding performance. Gajser won ahead of Romain Febvre (Kawasaki), Ruben Fernandez (Honda) and Jeremy Seewer(Yamaha). Glenn Coldenhoff, who had completed so many lead laps in this Grand Prix, just missed the podium at the end of the day.

"It's good to end the season with another Grand Prix win," said winner Gajser after the race. "With this I now take the necessary confidence into the winter break and for next year I hope to be back in front from the beginning to fight for the title with the other guys."

German Kosak KTM rider Tom Koch also put in a good performance in the second race and finished in 9th place, which meant that the rider from Thuringia was even able to improve his position in the World Championship standings by one place. He passed Alessandro Lupino and finished the season as the best German MXGP starter in 18th place, while his team-mate Maximilian Spies crossed the finish line in P16. The Brandenburger finished his first MXGP season in 21st place.

Jorge Prado's crash at the beginning of the race had no effect on the final riders' standings, but it did have consequences for the manufacturers' standings: GASGAS was edged out by Yamaha by just 2 points in the last race.

MXGP Matterley Basin:

1st Tim Gajser(SLO), Honda, 1-1.

2nd Jeremy Seewer (CH), Yamaha, 2-4

3rd Romain Febvre (F), Kawasaki, 5-2

4th Glenn Coldenhoff (NL), Yamaha, 3-5

5th Ruben Fernandez (E), Honda, 6-3

6th Calvin Vlaanderen (NL), Yamaha, 7-6

7th Pauls Jonass (LT), Honda, 9-7

8th Tom Koch (D), KTM, 8-9

9th Valentin Guillod (CH), Honda, 11-8

10th Jorge Prado (E), GASGAS, 4-18

11th Ben Watson (GB), Beta, 13-11

12th Harri Kullas(EST), Yamaha, 12-13

13th Brian Bogers (NL), Honda, 16-10

14th Alessandro Lupino (I), Beta, 14-12

15th Ivo Monticelli (I), GASGAS, 17-14

16th Benoit Paturel (F), Yamaha, 10-25

17th Cornelius Toendel(NOR), Honda, 15-17

18th Adam Sterry (GB), KTM, 19-15

19th Maximilian Spies (D), KTM, 18-16

20th Alvin Östlund (S), Honda, 20-19

...

DNS. Maxime Renaux (F), Yamaha

DNS: Alberto Forato (I), KTM

World Championship final standings 2023:

1st Jorge Prado (E), GASGAS, 921.

2nd Romain Febvre (F), Kawasaki, 854

3rd Jeremy Seewer (CH), Yamaha, 759

4th Glenn Coldenhoff (NL), Yamaha, 695

5th Ruben Fernandez (E), Honda, 654

6th Calvin Vlaanderen (NL), Yamaha, 599

7th Alberto Forato (I), KTM, 490

8th Jeffrey Herlings (NL), KTM, 456

9th Valentin Guillod (CH), Honda, 363

10. Maxime Renaux (F), Yamaha, 314

...

18. Tom Koch (D), KTM, 187

...

21. Maximilian Spies (D), KTM, 126

Manufacturers' standings 2023:

1. Yamaha, 939

2ND GASGAS, 937

3rd Kawasaki, 870

4th Honda, 786

5. KTM, 749

6. beta, 324

7. Husqvarna, 80