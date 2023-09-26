Jeremy Seewer (Yamaha): Elbow wound open again

Swiss Yamaha factory rider Jeremy Seewer took a strong second place in the daily standings at the season finale in Matterley Basin, with third place in the MXGP Motocross World Championship already secured.

Jeremy Seewer secured the Grand Prix victory in the MXGP category in Maggiora almost unnoticed. Everything there was under the sign of ecstasy and jubilation over the World Championship titles of the Italian Andrea Adamo (Red Bull KTM) and Jorge Prado (Red Bull GASGAS) for the Pierer Group and, in the case of Prado, for the Italian team of the de Carli family.

Seewer's third World Championship place has also been fixed since Maggiora. Important for the 28-year-old from Bülach: he also finished the 2023 season as the best-placed rider in the MXGP class in the Yamaha factory team. In Matterely Basin, the Swiss rider finished the season in 2nd and 4th place, which put him in 2nd place in the daily standings.

A crash in Saturday's qualifying race, following a collision with Spanish HRC rider Ruben Fernandez, left Seewer with some pain in his already-damaged elbow for race day. "To finish the season strong is nice, I rode solid - it was a good day. I had a tough Saturday and I reopened my wound from Maggiora when I crashed. I knew it was going to be tough, just wanted to survive somehow, but ended up riding really well. It was quite painful so it was a tough last race Sunday."

The man with the number 91 continued, "It was a shame that I lost P3 at the end of race 2 (to Ruben Fernandez - the author), but that had no effect on the daily standings. It's nice that I could end the season with an exclamation mark. I think I can be proud. Now I'm concentrating on the MXoN, there's still this one race. I'm looking forward to that and after that we deserve a bit of a holiday."

Results MXGP Matterley Basin/GB:

1st Tim Gajser (SLO), Honda, 1-1

2nd Jeremy Seewer (CH), Yamaha, 2-4

3rd Romain Febvre (F), Kawasaki, 5-2

4th Glenn Coldenhoff (NL), Yamaha, 3-5

5th Ruben Fernandez (E), Honda, 6-3

6th Calvin Vlaanderen (NL), Yamaha, 7-6

7th Pauls Jonass (LV), Honda, 9-7

8th Tom Koch (D), KTM, 8-9

9th Valentin Guillod (CH), Honda, 11-8

10th Jorge Prado (E), GASGAS, 4-18

11th Ben Watson (GB), Beta, 13-11

12th Harri Kullas (EST), Yamaha, 12-13

13th Brian Bogers (NL), Honda, 16-10

14th Alessandro Lupino (I), Beta, 14-12

15th Ivo Monticelli (I), GASGAS, 17-14

16th Benoit Paturel (F), Yamaha, 10-25

17th Cornelius Toendel (N), Honda, 15-17

18th Adam Sterry (GB), KTM, 19-15

19th Maximilian Spies (D), KTM, 18-16

20th Alvin Östlund (S), Honda, 20-19

...

DNS: Maxime Renaux (F), Yamaha

DNS: Alberto Forato (I), KTM

World Championship final standings 2023:

1st Jorge Prado (E), GASGAS, 921.

2nd Romain Febvre (F), Kawasaki, 854

3rd Jeremy Seewer (CH), Yamaha, 759

4th Glenn Coldenhoff (NL), Yamaha, 695

5th Ruben Fernandez (E), Honda, 654

6th Calvin Vlaanderen (NL), Yamaha, 599

7th Alberto Forato (I), KTM, 490

8th Jeffrey Herlings (NL), KTM, 456

9th Valentin Guillod (CH), Honda, 363

10. Maxime Renaux (F), Yamaha, 314

...

18th Tom Koch (D), KTM, 187

21. Maximilian Spies (D), KTM, 126



Manufacturers' standings 2023:

1. Yamaha, 939

2ND GASGAS, 937

3rd Kawasaki, 870

4th Honda, 786

5. KTM, 749

6. beta, 324

7. Husqvarna, 80