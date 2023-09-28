World Championship third-placed Jeremy Seewer: critical error analysis

The Motocross of Nations (MXoN) in Ernée in France at the beginning of October will be Jeremy Seewer's last appearance on the Yamaha. After five years with the factory team, the rider from Bülach will switch to Kawasaki, the team run by ex-Formula 1 star Kimi Räikkönen's Ice One squad, in 2024.

Seewer is already a three-time runner-up in the MXGP class, plus two runner-up titles in MX2. He finished 2023 in third place, immediately behind his future team-mate Romain Febvre (31) from France. Seewer was thus once again the best rider in the broad Yamaha MXGP camp. There, the Belgian MX2 up-and-comer Jago Geerts will probably take over the place alongside Maxime Renaux and Glenn Coldenhoff in 2024.

For Seewer, Kawasaki Racing will be a kind of new beginning. He does not conceal this and wants to plan this start with meticulousness. "When I look back on the season, I can say there were many ups and downs," says the 29-year-old. "But I can be proud of myself overall. Winning a bronze medal in MXGP is never easy. Many other riders would love to have this medal, would wish for it. But in the end, of course, I want to win. I will reflect on everything now. I want to see how I can improve. I also want to analyse what were the mistakes, how I can avoid them next time and all these things. Now there is the MXoN."