Why Jeffrey Herlings (KTM) crashed in Arnhem

Red Bull KTM factory rider Jeffrey Herlings has had a messed-up season. Until the German Grand Prix at the beginning of June, everything was going according to plan. Initially, 'The Bullet' needed a couple of World Championship rounds to get back into the swing of things after his year-long injury break, but at the 6th Grand Prix in Spain, the Dutchman put in a flawless one-two. At the next race in France, there was a damper when first the rubber band of his goggles broke, so he had to go to the 'Goggle Lane' for a goggle change, and later the footrest bent, so he had to abandon the race. Another double win at Kegums followed and a week later the drama of Teutschenthal. where he broke his C5 cervical vertebra and missed the next 4 Grands Prix. Herlings was back for the two Scandinavian rounds in Finland and Sweden, but not really fit yet. But at his home Grand Prix in Arnhem Herlings wanted to return to his normal form, but he flew off already in practice and broke his collarbone. This meant that the 2023 season was definitely history for him.

The section of the track where he crashed was flat and unspectacular. Some waves had formed in the sand in the right-hand bend, but such obstacles cannot impress a sand specialist of Jeffrey Herlings' calibre. In the video you can hear how his engine howled shortly before the crash.

How could it come to the take-off at this point? "I jumped out of gear so I was in neutral and had no propulsion," Herlings explained in the latest episode of 'Behind the Bullet'. "It wasn't a rock, it wasn't my foot. I don't know, but it definitely wasn't bike damage. It must have been pure, pure bad luck that something touched the gear lever. It wasn't even a bad accident, but the bike hit me and broke my collarbone. It was a clean break."