Jorge Prado (GASGAS): US Supercross or World Championship?

"On Wednesday I will fly to the USA," the Spanish MXGP World Champion told Vitalmx.com on the sidelines of the Motocross of Nations in Ernée. "There I will ride only Supercross for two and a half weeks. I want to know how Supercross feels with the 450. I am a 450 rider and world champion in this class. It is unthinkable to go back to the 250 class. It doesn't make sense to me."

For the MXGP World Champion, it's all about his future and whether he wants to continue competing in the World Championship next year and defend his World Championship title. Alternatively, he could move to the USA to compete in the Supercross Championships. There was a lot of money to be made in the USA this year. The SMX playoffs alone paid out US$10 million in prize money.

"This step is important for me now," said the Spaniard. "Supercross has always been in the back of my mind. I want to know if I am good at this discipline and if I like it or not. If I enjoy it, I can think about riding supercross in the future. If I don't enjoy it, then I will stay in MXGP and have a clear head for the rest of my career," Prado told Vitalmx.com's Lewis Phillips.