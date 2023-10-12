Provisional 2024 World Cup calendar published

FIM and Infront Moto Racing today published the first version of the provisional calendar for 2024, with the German Grand Prix scheduled for 2 June and the Swiss Grand Prix on 25 August.

The calendar still has gaps (tba), but fans from the German-speaking rum can already mark 2 dates in the calendar: As things stand, the German Grand Prix will take place in the Teutschenthal basin on 2 June. Next year there is to be another Swiss Grand Prix in Frauenfeld on 25 August.

A total of 21 Grands Prix are planned for 2024. On the weekend of 5-6 October, the season will end with the Motocross of Nations at Matterley Basin in the UK.

Already on 10 March 2024 the World Championship will start with theMXGP of Patagonia in Argentina and in Europe the World Championship is scheduled to start from 24 March.

The two Asian rounds will be held in Indonesia at the end of June. Where the season finale will take place at the end of September has not yet been announced.

Provisional World Cup calendar for 2024 (as of 12 Oct 2023):

10/03 - Argentina, Villa La Angostura

24. 03. - tba

07. 04. - Italy, Riola Sardo

14 Apr - Italy, Pietramurata, Trentino

05. 05. - Portugal Agueda

12. 05. - Intu Xanadu-Arroyomolinos

19. 05. - France, Saint Jean d'Angely

02. 06. - Germany, Teutschenthal

09. 06. - Latvia, Kegums

16. 06. - tba

30. 06. - Indonesia, Sumbawa

07. 07. - Indonesia, Lombok

21. 07. - Czech Republic, Loket

28. 07. - Belgium, Lommel

11. 08. - Sweden, Uddevalla

18. 08. - Netherlands, Arnhem

25. 08. - Switzerland, Frauenfeld

08. 09. - Turkey, Afyonkarahisar

15. 09. - tba

29. 09. - tba

Motocross of the Nations:

06. 10. - MXoN Great Britain, Matterley Basin