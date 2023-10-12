Provisional 2024 World Cup calendar published
The motorbike world federation FIM and series marketer Infront Moto Racing today published the provisional calendar for the 2024 Motocross World Championship.
The calendar still has gaps (tba), but fans from the German-speaking rum can already mark 2 dates in the calendar: As things stand, the German Grand Prix will take place in the Teutschenthal basin on 2 June. Next year there is to be another Swiss Grand Prix in Frauenfeld on 25 August.
A total of 21 Grands Prix are planned for 2024. On the weekend of 5-6 October, the season will end with the Motocross of Nations at Matterley Basin in the UK.
Already on 10 March 2024 the World Championship will start with theMXGP of Patagonia in Argentina and in Europe the World Championship is scheduled to start from 24 March.
The two Asian rounds will be held in Indonesia at the end of June. Where the season finale will take place at the end of September has not yet been announced.
Provisional World Cup calendar for 2024 (as of 12 Oct 2023):
10/03 - Argentina, Villa La Angostura
24. 03. - tba
07. 04. - Italy, Riola Sardo
14 Apr - Italy, Pietramurata, Trentino
05. 05. - Portugal Agueda
12. 05. - Intu Xanadu-Arroyomolinos
19. 05. - France, Saint Jean d'Angely
02. 06. - Germany, Teutschenthal
09. 06. - Latvia, Kegums
16. 06. - tba
30. 06. - Indonesia, Sumbawa
07. 07. - Indonesia, Lombok
21. 07. - Czech Republic, Loket
28. 07. - Belgium, Lommel
11. 08. - Sweden, Uddevalla
18. 08. - Netherlands, Arnhem
25. 08. - Switzerland, Frauenfeld
08. 09. - Turkey, Afyonkarahisar
15. 09. - tba
29. 09. - tba
Motocross of the Nations:
06. 10. - MXoN Great Britain, Matterley Basin