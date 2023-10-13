Glen Meier starts 2024 on RGS Schneider Suzuki

The Danish team RGS Suzuki Schneider Racing will compete with Glen Meier in the ADAC MX Masters, the Danish Open Motocross Championships and selected World Championship events next year.

The recent successes of 'Kickstart'Kenyshow that the yellow bikes from Hamamatsu can still be competitive. Ken Roczen 's Suzuki was the only yellow bike on the grid at the Motocross of Nations in Ernée. The RM-Z450, which was provided by the German Suzuki dealer 'Johannes-Bikes' for the Motocross of Nations, was not a factory bike, but a production bike modified with Roczen 's US parts. With this production-based bike, Ken Roczen was able to win the individual classification of the MXGP class in Ernée - against the assembled world elite of factory bikesfrom Europe and the USA.

In the first race, he even stalled his engine in a tight corner - normally a problem for a motorbike without an electric starter. He used a kick starter to get his engine going again and still finished third in this race.

After the Suzuki brand also disappeared from the starting fields following its withdrawal from factory involvement, more motorbikes are now joining the ranks again - both in the USA and in Europe. The 'Kickstart Kenny' factor seems to be working.

The latest example is Danish talent Glen Meier, who has signed a contract with Schneider Racing Team Suzuki for 2024. The plan is for him to take part in the ADAC MX Masters, the Danish Motocross Championships and selected World Championship events.

In keeping with the theme, Glen Meier also presents the kickstarter of his Suzuki. It is to be hoped that this revival will be notedat company headquarters. Suzuki is one of the pioneers of motocross sport and the brand still has a worldwide fan base.