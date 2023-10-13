Team SixtySeven Husqvarna enters MXGP

Swiss rider Kevin Brumann will compete for the German team SixtySeven Husqvarna in 2024 and will contest the entire World Championship including the overseas races. With Mark Scheu, Paul Haberland and Jan Krug, 3 more World Championship riders will start.

Mark Scheu scored his first WRC points this year in his WRC appearance in France before an injury ended his season prematurely. He is scheduled to take part in the European rounds of the MXGP World Championship in 2024.

Paul Haberland from Erfurt is to take part in selected Grands Prix. In the MX2 World Championship, the team will be represented by Jan Krug, who is also to compete in some selected MX2 World Championship rounds.

All the team's riders will compete in the ADAC MX Masters races. For the 125cc Junior Cup, the team has signed Jaymian Ramakers.

SixtySeven Husqvarna Racing rider line-up for 2024:

Kevin Brumann - All MXGP World Championship races.

Mark Scheu - European MXGP Races

Paul Haberland - Selected MXGP World Championshipraces

Jan Krug - Selected MX2 World Championship races

Jaymian Ramakers - ADAC MX Masters Junior Cup 125