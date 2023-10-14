Noah Ludwig extends with Sarholz KTM

The 450cc rookie, who has already achieved respectable success in this year's ADAC MX Masters, will continue to race for the German Sarholz KTM Team next year and will continue to be supported by KTM Theiner.

19-year-old Noah Ludwig surprisingly switched from Team Becker Racing to Sarholz KTM this spring. After his first season, he will also compete for the KTM Sarholz Racing Team next year. Ludwig will take part in the ADAC MX Masters as well as selected MXGP World Championship rounds. Races in the German Championship are also planned.

"I'm very happy to be able to compete for the KTM Sarholz Racing Team again," explains the rider from Aschersleben. "I will do everything I can over the winter to develop step by step next year."

"Noah enjoys our full confidence," explained team boss André Sarholz. "We are happy to be able to continue to accompany him on his way. Furthermore, we are happy and grateful that the Theiner company from Ascherleben continues to actively support us and Noah."

Frank Theiner runs a motorbike shop in Aschersleben and is a KTM contract partner. He recognised the talent and supported Noah from an early age. Motorrad Theiner is regularly present at the German Grand Prix in the valley basin with its own display of the current KTM line-up.

"With good preparation, we will certainly be able to cause a few surprises next year," added Andre Sarholz.