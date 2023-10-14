Calvin Vlaanderen becomes Yamaha factory rider

Following the change of Factory Team, Yamaha has now announced the MXGP rider line-up for 2024. Calvin Vlaanderen will be the factory rider alongside Jago Geerts in the Kemea Yamaha Factory Racing team.

Born in South Africa and living in the Netherlands for years, Calvin Vlaanderen has so far ridden for the privately-run Gebben van Venrooy Yamaha team. He finished the 2023 MXGP World Championship season in 6th place, making him the best privateer rider.

This of course put the 27-year-old under the radar of the factory teams, and for some time rumours had been circulating in the paddock that Vlaanderen could become a Yamaha factory rider. Now the general conditions in the Yamaha camp have changed. The Wilvo-Yamaha team loses its status as a Yamaha factory team, Jeremy Seewer moves from Yamaha to the Kawasaki factory team and the former Kemea-Yamaha MX2 factory team is to operate as an MXGP factory team in future.

Jago Geerts will remain with Kemea Yamaha and move to MXGP for age reasons. Thus, the MXGP Yamaha factory team will compete with Jago Geerts and Calvin Vlaanderen in 2024.

"This will be the start of a new chapter in my career," explained Vlaanderen. "I thank Yamaha for giving me the opportunity to be part of the factory commitment."