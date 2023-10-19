Brian Bogers: From Honda to Revo GASGAS for 2024

Since the Motocross of Nations, hardly a day goes by without a change of a well-known rider or race team for 2024 being announced. Now Dutchman Brian Bogers (27) is affected. The son-in-law of two-time motocross world champion John van den Berk will compete for the British Revo GASGAS Racing Team next year.

The Revo squad has switched from Kawasaki to GASGAS. Bogers, for his part, rode for Team Standing Construct on a Honda in MXGP last season. His signature with Revo also ties the Dutchman to the British championship, something he did not know from his involvement with Standing Construct last time.

Bogers will be the only 450cc rider in Mark Yates' Revo team. The squad gets factory support from Mattighofen. His two teammates are young. 18-year-old Ethan Lane will enter the MX2 World Championship. They will be joined by teen talent Billy Askew (16) for the British series and the EMX250.

"I am very happy that I will be riding an Austrian bike at Revo next year," said a delighted Bogers, who previously piloted a GASGAS at Standing. Bogers finished the last MXGP season in 15th place with 243 points due to injury. Last year he sensationally won the Grand Prix of Flanders in Lommel on a Husqvarna.

Bogers continues: "I'm very excited and also grateful for this opportunity and want to get back to top level in my first season in the British Championship on the MC 450F."