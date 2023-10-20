Mattia Guadagnini becomes Husqvarna factory rider

After 3 years as a GASGAS factory rider, Mattia Guadagnini moves to the Nestaan Husqvarna factory team. His MXGP debut was marked by bad luck with injuries. Now he wants to start a new chapter.

At the age of 21, Mattia Guadagnini could even still compete in the MX2 World Championship. In 2022, the Italian started as a teammate of Simon Längenfelder in the GASGAS factory team in the MX2 World Championship. The Junior World Champion and 2018 EMX125 European Champion switched from the MX2 World Championship to MXGP in 2022 during the current season because his height and weight made him more comfortable with the 450cc bike. His MXGP career was marked by bad luck with injuries and setbacks.

Until the French Grand Prix, he was a solid top-10 rider. But at the French Grand Prix he suffered a complicated upper arm fracture in the second race. The comeback at the end of the season was not without problems. After missing 9 World Championship rounds, the Italian finished the MXGP World Championship in 14th place. Originally, Guadagnini was nominated for the Italian team for the Motocross of Nations. But nothing came of it because he struggled with acute calf problems at the season finale in Matterley Basin.

"The 2023 season is over, but not the way I imagined it," Guadagnini explained. "We had a great time, but also a lot of problems. I try to look at the story in a positive way. My time with De Carli Racing is now over after 3 years and I thank the team and all the people involved in the project."

"I will soon start preparing for the new season and start a new chapter in my career," said the Italian.