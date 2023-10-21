Tom Koch extends with Kosak-KTM

Tom Koch's commitment to the German Kosak-KTM team has been extended for another year. The ADAC MX Masters runner-up is to take part in the European rounds of the MXGP again next year.

Tom Koch will remain with Team Kosak KTM in 2024. The 25-year-old will also take part in the European Grands Prix and the ADAC MX Masters races next year. The rider from Thuringia finished the international German motocross championships as vice-champion this year.

Tom Koch has been competing for the Kosak KTM Team since 2021. He was the daily winner of the ADAC MX Masters in Randers, Denmark, as well as in Bielstein and was a title contender until the season finale. In the MXGP World Championship, the rider from Thuringia finished in the top 10 at the German Grand Prix, the Czech Grand Prix and the season finale in Matterley Basin. At the Motocross of Nations, he competed alongside Ken Roczen (Suzuki/MXGP) and Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS/MX2) as an OPEN starter and finished fourth together with the German national team.