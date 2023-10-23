Jeffrey Herlings (KTM): Bad luck again!

Red Bull KTM star Jeffrey Herlings suffered another nasty scare at a national motocross beach race in the Netherlands at the weekend - there's even talk of another broken bone.

Jeffrey Herlings remains dogged by bad luck. The Red Bull KTM motocross superstar suffered a painful crash at a national race in Vlissingen in the Netherlands on Sunday. The incident happened when Herlings was rushing around the track just ahead of Husqvarna factory rider Kay de Wolf in the second race of the day.

How it happened: In a long bend, the 29-year-old jumped over two waves on the inside with a lot of speed and overlooked a straggler who was stumbling in this lane. Herlings almost jumped into the rear of this rider and was thrown off the side of his KTM with some force - he landed with his right flank in the sand.

At the moment it is not known whether Herlings suffered serious injuries. However, there is talk that the five-time champion has broken his collarbone again. Herlings was in the process of fighting his way back after breaking his collarbone in free practice at the home Grand Prix in Arnhem at the end of August.

Some amateur videos of the Herlings crash already exist and can be found on the various social networks.

By the way: MX rider De Wolf was on a 450cc bike in the race, as he had been the week before, and was also convincing with it in the sand.