KTM superstar Tony Cairoli: Ducati has inquired!

Nine-time motocross world champion Antonio "Tony" Cairoli confirms that he has received a request from Ducati to develop the cross bikes.

As SPEEDWEEK.com users know, Ducati is considering entering the off-road business. The Italians from Borgo Panigale are said to be quite far advanced internally. Now it is probably already about testing and management work for the project. And nine-time champion Antonio "Tony" Cairoli (38) has also been targeted for this.

Cairoli confirmed this to an Italian racing portal. Well-known Italian sources are already speculating about a two-year deal. The MX hero from Sicily explained: "Yes, it's true - Ducati has contacted me. But it is also true that my history with KTM is long and I would also like to continue it. At the moment with Ducati it's just talks."

Of course, Ducati has knocked on the door of all the riders and teams in Pierer Mobility AG's KTM, Husqvarna and GASGAS brands - including Honda, Kawasaki and Yamaha.

SPEEDWEEK.com already reported on this on 13 June 2023. Because the Italians naturally want to ensure a professional MXGP entry after their many successes in MotoGP, SBK and SSP.

"They have inquired with Roger De Coster, with De Carli and so on," Pit Beirer and Heinz Kinigadner reported. But Ducati Corse was turned down by all the Pierer teams.

Presumably, Cairoli is supposed to take on a kind of ambassadorial role as well as occasional tests for Ducati. Another detail: The team of Corrado and Marco Maddii will be responsible for building up the Ducati motocross structure. Cairoli's buddy Alessandro Lupino will act as full-time test rider. Frenchman Antoine Meo is already testing. He was also at the Erzberg spectacle with the 900 cc DesertX Rally desert enduro.

Corrado and Marco Maddii ran the Fantic MX factory team in 2023 in the MX2 World Championship and in the EMX125 and EMX250 European Championships, but they were not satisfied with the development at Fantic.

Ducati's MX plans

This is what Ducati's MX plans look like: The 450cc bike is ready to go, it will be used in the 2024 Italian Championship to further development in competition conditions. If the results are as expected, Ducati will make a few wildcard appearances in the MXGP World Championship in 2024.

After that, Ducati plans to participate in the MXGP World Championship with the 450cc in 2025. Until then, the development of the 250cc will also be pushed forward; however, Ducati will not enter the MX2 World Championship until 2026. In the same year, Ducati will also compete in the US Supercross Championship for the first time. In 2027, the 250cc class will be added in the USA; for this model, 400 units must also be built so that homologation can be carried out.

Ducati has hired Italian Martino Bianchi as a consultant, who gained off-road experience at Husqvarna and managed Dakar activities at Honda until 2018. At that time, Bianchi also looked after the current Red Bull-KTM factory rider Andrea Adamo, 2017 European champion in the now abolished 150cc Honda single class.

It is also interesting to note that Corrado Maddii's future son-in-law Andrea Adamo (20) sensationally clinched the 2023 World Championship title in the MX2 class for the Red Bull-KTM team, with Cairoli as team manager.

Back to Ducati: exuberant Italian media even report individual planned World Championship starts in the 2024 season. But it is also a fact: Lupino has recently officially said goodbye to the motocross World Championship stage for the time being.

Competitor Triumph has already shown how it could work. The British company has taken Belgian Clement Desalle, once Cairoli's toughest opponent, as a test rider. Next year, Triumph will officially enter the MX2 class with a factory team for the first time. The riders are likely to be Camden McLellan and Mikkel Haarup.

It is also clear that motocross is spectacular and popular - this was recently demonstrated by the Nations Cross (MXoN) in Ernee, where a staggering 102,000 fans made the pilgrimage to the site over three days.

Motocross, unlike MotoGP, can be imitated with enough bought-in know-how - and at comparably affordable costs.

Especially the young generation has found a lot of fun and interest in motocross again thanks to heroes like Cairoli, Herlings, Prado or Gajser.