Official: Tony Cairoli becomes Ducati off-road boss

The game of hide and seek is over: with nine-time world champion Tony Cairoli, Ducati has made a big catch for its motocross project.

A long and fruitful collaboration comes to an abrupt and surprising end - KTM and Tony Cairoli are going their separate ways in future. The successful Sicilian will take on new tasks in 2024 and prepare his entry into the World Cross Championship at Ducati.

Ducati already wants to contest the Italian 450cc championship in 2024 and then also complete the first wildcards. In 2025, participation in the MXGP World Championship is planned, followed by the US Supercross Championship and entry into the MX2 class.

Cairoli's departure is a heavy blow for Pierer Mobility, because company boss Stefan Pierer handed the Italian a blank contract when he resigned two years ago, in which Cairoli was to determine for himself which tasks he wanted to take on at KTM in the future. He wanted a few races in the US championship, for example, which were made possible for him. Tony still made guest appearances at US Nationals and the MXoN in 2022.

Cairoli joined Red Bull KTM Factory Racing at the end of the 2009 season and came up trumps in 2010. He won the MX1 World Championship (now 'MXGP') on the new KTM 350 SX-F and then added fourth consecutive wide World Championship titles.

In 2017, Cairoli triumphed in the MXGP World Championship with the new KTM 450 SX-F and then became a global ambassador for the brand and the team and Innviert motorbike manufacturer. Cairoli and KTM made history in MX racing for twelve years until the latter's World Championship retirement in 2021