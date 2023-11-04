Tony Cairoli: Ducati work began in Borgo Panigale

Motocross icon Antonio "Tony" Cairoli made his first official appearance in the halls of Ducati Corse in Borgo Panigale after parting company with Red Bull-KTM.

The Motocross World Championship is dormant at the moment. Most of the aces are enjoying their holidays after a long season, while the SMX series has pitched its tents in Abu Dhabi. For Antonio "Tony" Cairoli, work has now officially begun following his surprising switch from team manager at Red Bull-KTM to the Ducati motocross project.

The 38-year-old Italian has now made his first official appearance in the Ducati halls at Borgo Panigali, where a separate department and workshop has been set up for motocross riders. Cairoli proudly wore a Ducati Corse T-shirt in the typical red and black colours. "A new, completely Italian adventure is about to begin," said "TC222".

As reported, nine-time motocross world champion Cairoli will act as a brand ambassador with immediate effect, but also as a test rider for the new motorbikes from time to time and will even take part in national races. Cairoli's buddy Alessandro Lupino, who recently officially ended his MXGP racing career, will be a permanent test rider for the motocross project.

Interesting fact: Cairoli even posted a photo on social networks showing him sitting on a Ducati bike. However, the bike is only visible up to the handlebars. Various sensors in the clutch and brake area are clearly visible. Lupino then promptly commented to Cairoli: "Wow, the colour red looks good on you!"