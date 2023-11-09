USA: Will Jorge Prado (GASGAS) contest the SX opener?

More and more rumours are surfacing that MXGP World Champion Jorge Prado will contest some US Supercross events from January. That would be a benchmark for the future.

The US Supercross season traditionally kicks off on 6 January with the Anaheim I event. Australian Jett Lawrence (20) will line up in the 450cc category on the factory Honda. Cooper Webb will be back in the saddle with Yamaha, while veteran Eli Tomac also returns.

MXGP world champion Jorge Prado also has supercross ambitions. The Spaniard from Lugo was in the USA for a fortnight after the Motocross of Nations and has been thoroughly familiarising himself with the subject of supercross and making insightful comparisons with the competition. He is currently attending sponsor meetings at the EICMA motorbike show in Milan, and rumours that the 22-year-old could contest the first two or three events of the new season in the USA have not died down.

This would make sense, as Prado is currently training very intensively. He is rumoured to be competing permanently in the USA from 2025. The Spaniard's official goal for 2024 is to defend the MXGP title. The trip across the pond at the start of the year would be good preparation and would also serve as an assessment of his performance capabilities.

In a recent video on the Racer X platform, Prado once again confessed with shining eyes that he would definitely be tempted to ride Supercross in the USA. This approach would not be new: France's icon Jean-Michel Bayle (54) also took to the Supercross tracks in the USA in 1989 before the start of the 250cc World Championship season. Bayle later went on to win the World Championship crown in Europe.

Prado has achieved a lifelong goal by winning the MXGP title in 2023 and, as he himself emphasises, can tick off this topic. With Prado, US Red Bull KTM newcomer Chase Sexton and supercross cowboy Aaron Plessinger, the Pierer Group would have an extremely strong trio at the start in January 2024.