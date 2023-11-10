Jorge Prado (GASGAS): "Anaheim 1 would be a dream"

Spanish MXGP World Champion Jorge Prado is still torn between a guest start at the opening round of the US Supercross series in Anaheim at the beginning of January and a possible future in the USA.

Jorge Prado (22) has finished his two-week Supercross training trip in the USA. After a few days off, the Spaniard has now travelled back to Europe and the MXGP champion from the De Carli family's Rad Bull GASGAS Factory Racing Team is currently making several appearances for partners and sponsors at the Milan EICMA motorbike show.

In the background, many are wondering whether the three-time motocross world champion can really resist the lure of US Supercross. "I wanted to see what my life would be like in the USA. If I hadn't gone to the USA - who knows - next year it might have been too late," Prado mused in a US podcast and continued: "Almost all the riders were there and tested, I was on the track with Christian Craig and the 250cc riders, for example."

"The Grand Prix don't start until March. I would have the time," said the man from Lugo. "I'm only 22, it's a good moment. I'm in a good flow at the moment, I'm not scared either. I have to tackle the whoops bit by bit, but I've got pretty good speed. I would love to ride Anaheim 1, that would be a dream!"

But Prado also knows all too well: "When I ride the Grand Prix, I should train at home in Lommel and prepare for the season. There's not much time for testing. I also have Anaheim 1 on my mind somehow, but I'm tied to the Grand Prix. Going to the USA would be an option, I only have a contract for 2024."

Prado has long been convinced by the lifestyle in the USA: "I like the atmosphere in the USA, I like Europe too - but everything is even better at KTM in the USA. If I don't do it now, it will be too late. Of course it's hard to change everything when you move to the USA. But it would be a nice challenge and a dream to ride into the stadium with all the lights."

Prado sees it as a whole: "We only live once and I have to do it - this year, or next, in two or three years, even if I'm not at 100 per cent. I have to do it and at least try. I want to have this experience!"