Tony Cairoli (Ducati): MX is a complicated sport

Nine-time world champion Antonio Cairoli talks openly about his goals and plans with the new motocross project of Italian manufacturer Ducati and the reasons for his switch.

The move of this year's Red Bull KTM team manager Antonio Cairoli to Ducati's brand new motocross project has caused a huge stir. The 38-year-old gave the Italian colleagues from GPOne.com some interesting insights.

Commenting on the talks with Ducati, Tony said: "We heard each other a while ago and then got together. Last year I was hardly ever on the bike. But then I realised that I missed being on the bike a bit," recalls the nine-time motocross world champion from Sicily. "From that point of view, we have a few things with Ducati that bring us together. It's an interesting project, there's a lot to test."

Cairoli announced: "I want to do my best to contribute my knowledge and experience. It's a very new project. Motocross is a really complicated sport, like MotoGP. There are a lot of criteria. We need to know what it needs and what is already there. The working group is very enthusiastic, which is fantastic! Let's see how the development goes." At the same time, he warned: "It will certainly take time! It's a long-term project. It's certainly not easy, it will be a new challenge."

In response to the intriguing question of whether he would race the Ducati himself, the Sicilian replied: "A lot of tifosi have already asked me that - who knows." On the other hand, "TC222" commented on his once stated Dakar plans: "The Dakar is extremely tough and requires a lot of experience."

Cairoli does not want to comment precisely on whether Ducati will also use a new type of frame in motocross like in MotoGP, but he did reveal: "It's a bike that feels very good. It's about the relationship between the handling and also the power of the engine, there are a lot of things to consider."