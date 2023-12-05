Champions dinner in Salzburg with Prado and Adamo

Pierer Mobility AG 2023 not only triumphed in both Motocross World Championship classes with Jorge Prado (GASGAS) and Andrea Adamo (KTM). Seven world champions met at a special dinner in Hangar-7.

Pierer Mobility AG with Head of Racing Pit Beirer offered their world champions a feudal champions' dinner in Salzburg at the end of the season. The perfect location for this was the balcony of the gourmet restaurant "Ikarus" in Hangar-7 at Salzburg Airport.

Various highlights of the past season were discussed in a relaxed atmosphere. In addition to Beirer, Jens Hainbach and Robert Jonas as well as Niki Ruhstorfer, Head of Motorsports at Red Bull, and two-time MX world champion and KTM consultant Heinz Kinigadner, who was also celebrating his 40th wedding anniversary these days, were also present from the management.

Seven world champions from the past world championship season and Dakar winner Kevin Benavides (although the Argentinian was absent) were invited along with their team bosses and company. Moto2 title winner Pedro Acosta, for example, had a story to tell about his MotoGP test in Valencia. Two-time German Hard Enduro champion Mani Lettenbichler also took a seat at the long table, as did his British colleague Billy Bolt, Rally Raid World Champion Luciano Benavides and Spain's Enduro star Josep Garcia.

The successful off-road aces from the Pierer Group were also there. MXGP World Champion Jorge Prado (Red Bull GASGAS Factory) and MX2 Champion Andrea Adamo (Red Bull KTM Factory) were not to be missed. The 20-year-old Italian sensationally won the world title in his first year as a factory rider.